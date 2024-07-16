Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

173 social media posts of support after owners of family-run Formula Kart Racing are 'thankful and relieved' that no-one was injured

The owners of one of Europe's largest indoor karting centre have spoken of the ‘major blow’ after a fire gutted their Newry premises at the weekend.

In an emotional message, Jim and Gareth Feena, of Formula Kart Racing said it was with ‘great sadness’ that the family-run business of 33-years would be closed until further notice, adding they are ‘very thankful and relieved’ that no-one was injured.

The blaze broke out at the Greenbank Industrial Estate in Ballinacraig on Saturday. It is believed the fire started in the kart racing facility, before spreading to neighbouring businesses.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) believe the fire was caused accidentally.

In a social media post on Monday, Jim & Gareth Feenan said: “It is with great sadness that we at Formula Karting must make this announcement today. Due to a devastating fire at our premises on Saturday we are closed until further notice.

“As we gather our thoughts and begin to pick up the pieces today, we are very thankful and relieved that no one was injured in the fire. We wish to convey a massive heartfelt thank you to our dedicated staff and to our amazing farming family, friends, neighbours and community, who greatly assisted throughout, to the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, to the PSNI and to all the local businesses and charities who helped in any way.

The owners of Formula Kart Racing have spoken of the ‘major blow’ after a fire gutted their Newry premises at the weekend. Photo credit: NIFRS

“This has come as a major blow to us all, to our immediate family, friends and our surrounding business community. We feel deeply for our neighbouring businesses who have also been extensively impacted by this devastating incident.

“Formula Karting is a family run business operating for 33 years and we are indebted to you our customers, who have visited us from near and far and made it what it was. Your messages of support are a great comfort to us all. Our aim, hope and focus is to recover from this setback and move forward.”

In response over 173 messages of support have been posted with the local community saying they were ‘shocked’, ‘devastated’, ‘gutted’ and ‘heartbroken’ at the news.