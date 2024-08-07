Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hosted by NI Chamber and sponsored by NIE Networks, the regional networking series gives businesses an opportunity to make new connections, meet potential partners and learn from people outside of their own industries

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) in partnership with NIE Networks will make its way to Clogher, Co. Tyrone to host its popular Regional Networking series.

Over 100 businesspeople from companies across Tyrone, Fermanagh and further afield are due to attend the networking event in Corick House Hotel & Spa on Tuesday, August 20 at 9.30am.

Ross Moffett, director of sales and marketing at ICC Belfast will speak about effective communication strategies at a Regional Networking event hosted by NI Chamber

Attendees will hear from Ross Moffett, director of sales & marketing at ICC Belfast, who will discuss how effective communication can be used to bridge the gap between sales and marketing, fostering trust and understanding to bring about long-term sales success.