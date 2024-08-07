Over 100 business people set for NI Chamber’s networking series
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) in partnership with NIE Networks will make its way to Clogher, Co. Tyrone to host its popular Regional Networking series.
Over 100 businesspeople from companies across Tyrone, Fermanagh and further afield are due to attend the networking event in Corick House Hotel & Spa on Tuesday, August 20 at 9.30am.
Hosted by NI Chamber and sponsored by NIE Networks, the regional networking series offers businesspeople an opportunity to make new business connections, meet potential partners and learn from people outside of their own industries.
Attendees will hear from Ross Moffett, director of sales & marketing at ICC Belfast, who will discuss how effective communication can be used to bridge the gap between sales and marketing, fostering trust and understanding to bring about long-term sales success.
This event is free for NI Chamber members to attend and costs £60 for non-members. Limited places are remaining – to register visit www.northernirelandchamber.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.