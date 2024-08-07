Over 100 business people set for NI Chamber’s networking series

By Claire Cartmill
Published 7th Aug 2024, 12:57 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 13:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hosted by NI Chamber and sponsored by NIE Networks, the regional networking series gives businesses an opportunity to make new connections, meet potential partners and learn from people outside of their own industries

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) in partnership with NIE Networks will make its way to Clogher, Co. Tyrone to host its popular Regional Networking series.

Over 100 businesspeople from companies across Tyrone, Fermanagh and further afield are due to attend the networking event in Corick House Hotel & Spa on Tuesday, August 20 at 9.30am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
High Street Hero Award shortlist revealed after record-breaking votes
Ross Moffett, director of sales and marketing at ICC Belfast will speak about effective communication strategies at a Regional Networking event hosted by NI ChamberRoss Moffett, director of sales and marketing at ICC Belfast will speak about effective communication strategies at a Regional Networking event hosted by NI Chamber
Ross Moffett, director of sales and marketing at ICC Belfast will speak about effective communication strategies at a Regional Networking event hosted by NI Chamber

Hosted by NI Chamber and sponsored by NIE Networks, the regional networking series offers businesspeople an opportunity to make new business connections, meet potential partners and learn from people outside of their own industries.

Attendees will hear from Ross Moffett, director of sales & marketing at ICC Belfast, who will discuss how effective communication can be used to bridge the gap between sales and marketing, fostering trust and understanding to bring about long-term sales success.

This event is free for NI Chamber members to attend and costs £60 for non-members. Limited places are remaining – to register visit www.northernirelandchamber.com

Related topics:NI ChamberChamber of Commerce and IndustryNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice