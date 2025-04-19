Over 100 volunteers lead Belfast city centre clean up and collect 26 bags of litter and debris – the equivalent of 10 wheelie bins

LQ BID and Live Here Love Here joined forces as part of Northern Ireland’s Big Spring Clean Campaign – the region’s largest volunteer-led clean-up effort – with over 100 volunteers coming together across Belfast City Centre to tackle litter and champion a cleaner, greener environment

This year’s event in the Linen Quarter saw local businesses, community groups, and individuals collect 26 bags of litter and debris – the equivalent of 10 wheelie bins

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LQ BID and Live Here Love Here joined forces as part of Northern Ireland’s Big Spring Clean Campaign – the region’s largest volunteer-led clean-up effort – with over 100 volunteers coming together across Belfast City Centre to tackle litter and champion a cleaner, greener environment.

Running until 30 April, the Big Spring Clean is mobilising thousands of volunteers across Northern Ireland to combat litter and breathe new life into local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s event in the Linen Quarter saw local businesses, community groups, and individuals collect 26 bags of litter and debris – the equivalent of 10 wheelie bins – resulting in an immediate and visible improvement to the area.. The initiative was supported by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, who provided equipment including hi-vis vests and litter pickers.

Charlotte Irvine, LQ BID and Fern Keeney, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful

A total of 36 volunteers from 10 Linen Quarter member businesses participated in the clean-up, with organisations such as Arup, Andras House, NICCY, Voco Hotel, Carson McDowell, Kearney Sefton, TNL Community Fund and Clean Works – the LQ BID’s Clean Team contractor – actively involved. In addition to litter picking, around 14 volunteers engaged in urban planting, further contributing to the revitalisation of the community environment.

The clean-up formed part of LQ BID’s bi-annual Safe & Clean Week (7–11 April), which brought together member organisations for a series of initiatives to enhance the safety and cleanliness of the Linen Quarter. Projects included the distribution of personal safety alarms, and collaborative efforts with the PSNI to boost community engagement through bike patrols and additional power washing. A panel discussion at the Limelight also explored how businesses can help improve Night Time Safety and support the continued growth of Belfast’s Night Time Economy, with a spotlight on the valuable role of services like SOS NI.

Charlotte Irvine, finance and contracts manager at LQ BID, said: “We recognise how important clean, green spaces are for community well-being, which is why we partner with people-powered campaigns like Live Here Love Here to promote this message. Seeing our members and partners out on the streets, working side by side to improve the city centre, was fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerrie Emerson and Patrycja Paszewska

"It speaks volumes about our shared pride and commitment to making the Linen Quarter the best place to live, work, and visit in Belfast. Since 2018, we’ve invested over £100,000 in planting and beautification, while our Clean Team works six days a week tackling litter, graffiti, and street cleaning. These efforts are key to our broader strategy focused on sustainability, safety, and shared public spaces."

As part of the Big Spring Clean, Live Here Love Here also led clean-up events with local schools, St Malachy’s Primary and St Michael’s Primary, and Orchardville community group.

Lynda Surgenor, manager at Live Here Love Here, explained: “Big Spring Clean is a cornerstone of community action, and collaborating with organisations like LQ BID is essential for fostering long-term environmental responsibility. It was fantastic to see schools, businesses, and local volunteers come together on the hottest day of the year to make a difference.

“Teaching children the value of looking after their environment from a young age helps embed positive habits that last a lifetime. Litter picking might seem like a small act, but its impact is huge – revitalising neglected spaces, tackling waste, and creating cleaner, more enjoyable places for everyone. The energy and commitment from pupils and professionals alike shows how collective action can deliver real, lasting change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fergal Donnelly, Clean Works, and Ewa Gillan, Volunteer