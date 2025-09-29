Over 11 Almac mentors to work with schools as part of a wider initiative to nurture the next generation of talent in Northern Ireland
Craigavon-based pharmaceuticals giant Almac Group has today (Tuesday) announced its collaboration with Young Enterprise NI as an ESG Business Backer, as part of the Group’s talent outreach programme.
As one of the province’s largest indigenous companies, Almac currently employs over 7,700 people globally, over 4,000 of whom are based in Northern Ireland.
Almac has developed a team of 11 mentors spanning a range of disciplines including finance, legal, IT, HR, engineering and marketing, who will work with students from three schools throughout the course of the academic year.
Alan Armstrong, CEO Almac Group said: “At Almac, we’re committed to investing in the next generation of talent who may one day contribute to our mission to advance human health.
"Over the last year alone we have reached over 17,000 students through our various programmes including direct engagement with schools, colleges and strategic partnerships.
“We are looking forward to this new collaboration with Young Enterprise which gives us another opportunity to inspire young people and have a positive impact on the communities where we operate.”
Carol Fitzsimons MBE, chief executive officer of Young Enterprise Northern Ireland, welcomed Almac Group’s support: “We are delighted that Almac has joined us as an ESG Business Backer.
"Almac represents the best of entrepreneurial culture and skills in Northern Ireland, and local students will benefit from learning from their global expertise.”
This partnership marks another milestone in Young Enterprise’s growing network of business backers who are committed to fostering an entrepreneurial culture and supporting the development of future talent in Northern Ireland.
Almac’s ongoing outreach programme includes direct engagement with schools, strategic partners including the Almac MED-LB at W5, scholarship programmes and work experience opportunities.