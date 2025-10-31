Lawrence O’Hara of Begbies Traynor in Northern Ireland

The worst affected...travel and tourism with a 84.6% hike, affecting 72 businesses; followed by manufacturing, up by 64.8%, affecting 519 businesses; transport and logistics, up by 42%, affecting 341 businesses; and utilities (affecting 142 businesses), sports and health clubs (affecting 290 businesses) and telecoms (affecting 651 businesses), all of which rose by over 30%

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the economy remaining sluggish, businesses across Northern Ireland experienced a sharp increase in early signs of financial distress during the third quarter of 2025 — rising faster than the UK average — according to the latest Red Flag Alert research from leading independent business recovery specialist Begbies Traynor.

More than 12,100 Northern Irish businesses were identified as suffering from early or “significant” financial distress in Q3 2025 — a 21.6% increase year-on-year and a 16% rise compared with Q2 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Flag Alert report, which provides a quarterly snapshot of Britain’s corporate health, shows that across the UK as a whole, significant distress rose by 14.8% year-on-year and by 9% compared with the previous quarter, with 726,600 businesses now in significant distress.

In Northern Ireland, the number of companies experiencing advanced or “critical” distress also grew markedly — up 64% on the same period last year and 10.9% higher than Q2 2025, affecting over 930 businesses. While these increases remain below the UK totals — which recorded a 78% annual rise and a 12.6% quarterly increase, with more than 55,500 firms in critical distress — the trend highlights growing regional pressures.

Lawrence O’Hara, who leads Begbies Traynor in Northern Ireland, said: “Businesses in Northern Ireland and across the UK are continuing to struggle in the face of ongoing issues, including the worst inflation of any G7 country.

"Although there was a very slight growth in GDP in August, retail sales grew and inflation was lower than expected, the economy is moving forwards slowly. As well as the problem of stagnating real wages, there is the added worry of rising unemployment which could set pressure on consumer spending.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas McKay, managing partner for Begbies Traynor in Northern Ireland, added: “After such a challenging few years for businesses, we are continuing to see an increasing number of firms struggling in the face of ongoing inflation as well as global trade uncertainty.

"Unfortunately, levels of early distress in Northern Ireland are growing more quickly than those across the UK as a whole and we urge business owners to prepare for the tough economic climate to continue – it is vital that they keep a very close eye on finances and seek professional support at the first sign of problems when advisers will have more tools available to help them to prevent problems from escalating.”

In terms of significant distress, in Northern Ireland almost all of the 22 industry categories monitored by Red Flag Alert saw increases in Q3 2025 compared with the same period the previous year.