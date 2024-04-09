Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland’s tourism businesses will get the chance to pitch to overseas tourism buyers as Tourism Northern Ireland hosts its flagship Meet the Buyer 2024 networking event in the ICC Belfast.

This year, for the first time, the event will run over two days from April 9 to 10, in response to increased demand from international tour operators and local businesses keen to showcase the quality of NI’s tourism product.

Hosting over 150 international tour operators from across the globe and bringing them together with 155 local tourism and hospitality businesses, the event will facilitate over 5,000 meetings and give the industry a chance to promote their individual offerings and to promote Northern Ireland as a world-leading visitor destination.

Tourism NI Meet the Buyer event at the ICC Belfast today (Tuesday)

Delivered in partnership with Tourism Ireland, the Meet the Buyer event attracts a wide range of international tour companies from 16 global markets, including countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Nordics and closer to home markets. The event opens up a window of opportunity for local businesses to get one-to-one appointments with a pre-qualified group of overseas buyers.

A key date in NI’s tourism industry’s calendar, visiting global operators will also have the opportunity to experience new and developing products and services first-hand through five pre-workshop familiarisation trips to some of NI’s tourism hotspots. The event will continue to promote the NI experience brand Embrace a Giant Spirit with the international buyers.

Last night, participants enjoyed a welcome evening at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. This evening a gala dinner in the Ulster Hall, based around a ‘Belfast UNESCO City of Music’ theme, will pay tribute to NI’s current buzzing music scene by featuring a range of performers including Ryan McMullan and the cast of the ‘Good Vibrations’ Belfast Punk Musical.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy, who opened the event, said: “This event provides an excellent opportunity to show international visitors what we have to offer across the north of Ireland. Whether it be our magnificent landscapes, our rich and diverse cultural heritage, our coastline, lakelands and mountains, our activities, our great food and drink scene, vibrant music venues and our cities with their own unique stories to tell.

Northern Ireland’s tourism businesses will get the chance to pitch to overseas tourism buyers as Tourism Northern Ireland hosts its flagship Meet the Buyer 2024 networking event in the ICC Belfast this week. Pictured are Amy Patterson, managing director at Crindle Bespoke, John McGrillen, chief executive of Tourism NI Ireland, Conor Murphy, Economy Minister, Alice Mansergh CEO of Tourism Ireland and Mark Hollywood, vice president of The Travel Connection

“I hope each international visitor here as part of this ‘Meet the Buyer’ event enjoys their time and continues to make the North a key component of itineraries, that they bring their customers here more often, and that they stay longer when they get here.

“Tourism is a very important sector of our economy. It provides employment right across the north, and supports many local businesses. Events like this are a key component in helping us to continue to develop our tourism potential and the incredible contribution it makes to our overall economy.”

John McGrillen, chief executive of Tourism Northern Ireland, explained: “Due to previous success and growing demand, we have extended our flagship Meet the Buyer event to run across two days and offer even more opportunities for our local businesses to meet and pitch to global tour operators. Showcasing the best of what NI has to offer, the event provides a unique platform for international tour operators from identified key markets to meet and do business in a series of one-to-one sales appointments, through a personal and specialised approach.

“This is an exciting time for the industry and there are big opportunities coming up, such as the 153rd Open Championship golf tournament in 2025, which will continue to shine a light on NI as a tourism destination.”

Alice Mansergh, chief executive of Tourism Ireland, continued: “Tourism Ireland is delighted to bring approximately 150 top international tourism buyers to Northern Ireland for Meet the Buyer 2024 – including 25 companies who are joining us for the first time. This is an important event in the industry calendar and a great opportunity for our local tourism partners to connect with international tour operators who bring valuable tourists to Northern Ireland and the island.

“Tourism Ireland has an extensive programme of promotions well under way for 2024. Our ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ campaign, featuring Derry Girls, is live across media this spring, with a goal of driving consideration of Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland as a destination to visit. Belfast 2024 programme of culture and the Irish Open taking place at Royal County Down are key moments to promote this year. We know visitors are inspired to visit the island based on our scenery, heritage and warm people and these strengths abound in Northern Ireland, from the Mourne Gullion Strangford UNESCO Geopark to the Causeway Coast, Fermanagh Lakelands and more.