The Northern Ireland community have expressed their shock and sadness after the recent news that Waterside Theatre and Arts Centre, Londonderry is to close in June.

In a post on social media yesterday (Monday), the chief executive officer of Waterside Theatre and Arts Centre, Londonderry Iain Barr revealed that the arts centre was to shut due to ‘funding issues’.

He said the decision was taken ‘after careful consideration by the board and management of the organisation’ and it was a ‘bitter blow to all the staff’ and community groups who utilise the space.

Mr Barr said the theatre has enough reserve funding to run until June 30 but has had to take the difficult decision to close after that date.

The theatre was told earlier this month that it would not be receiving annual funding from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland (ACNI).

In a statement the ACNI said: “As a long-term ACNI client and multi grant recipient, the Waterside Theatre has accessed funding from many of our programmes, including the Annual Funding Programme (AFP).

"Unfortunately, on this occasion the Waterside Theatre did not receive funding in the 24-25 AFP round. The Arts Council of course continues to be open to discussions on future sources of funding support.”

The closure brings much disappointment and sorrow to the local community, with over 160 social media posts in less than 24 hours expressing their loss at the news, with others recalling 23 years of fond memorries.

Carey says: ‘So very sad to here this news. Having been connected with the theatre by renting in the Ebrington building for years, I know how hard they all worked to bring the Theatre back after covid. It's such a sad loss for the Waterside and wider city and arts. Such a shame to see such a great space in the heart of the waterside not getting the necessary support.’

Agreeing Jenny explained: ‘I worked with Ian Barr and the wonderful and dedicated team at the Waterside over many years inspiring our next generation of young arts professionals with NYMT and then MT4UTH Building bonds friendships and social interaction throughout communities. It’s so very sad to see all the hard work and dedication being cast aside. Well done Ian and your team for building a wonderful facility that supported so many on their career paths. Those are the young people we are proud of today your hard work wasn’t wasted.’

Greta expressed her sadness: ‘I am gutted to hear this. The Waterside Theatre is a brilliant place, with forward thinking, creative CEO and staff. Thank you for all you've done for all of us. The city and wider area are all the poorer for this loss.’

Emma posted: ‘This is so incredibly sad so many memories of this fantastic space to be part of over the years. I'm sure this wasn't an easy decision, thinking of you all. Feels like the end of an era but there's always a new chapter waiting, it'll come. Sending big hugs’

Maureen added: ‘Dreadful news. Arts and culture light up our lives, bringing communities together and giving our children hopes, dreams and ambitions for the future. Cultural venues and organisations have an important impact on the wider economy, attracting people to come and spend time in the city. A sad day for a city I love.’

Anne said: ‘So sad to hear this, it was a lovely venue and always had a great variety of shows and events on offer. The arts always come very far down the list of things that government feel should be funded, yet they add so much to the lives of everyone who gets the opportunity to participate. Government always loves building new stuff but is very poor about maintaining the infrastructure they already have. The city is growing and growing, I feel it is so short-sighted of council not to hold on to such an inclusive venue. Shame on them.’

Karl also hit out at the authorities adding: ‘I’ll be writing to the Arts Council and Communities Minister immediately to urge a rethink of these unreasonable and drastic cuts. From £124,384 last year to £0 this year. As a Youth Worker I was able to see first hand the great shows and classes the Waterside theatre put on for our young people throughout the year. No doubt, the defunding of this institution hurts our children, and their futures. We need urgent action.’