Over 400 Northern Ireland solicitors attend 10th conveyancing conference
and live on Freeview channel 276
Over 400 local solicitors from across Northern Ireland were in attendance for the Law Society's annual conveyancing conference which this year took place at Titanic Belfast.
The conference which is now in its 10th year has become a regular feature of the continuing professional development calendar providing a platform to hear the latest expert advice and discussions on recent case law, current conveyancing issues and how to improve the legal process for solicitor and client alike.
This year’s conference formed part of the inaugural conveyancing week, a new initiative launched by the Law Society to engage with home movers and other property professionals about the central role of the conveyancing solicitor in the process, and also showcase to talented young solicitors and undergraduates the opportunities to work in this area of law in law practices large and small across Northern Ireland.
Those attending had an opportunity to hear from several keynote speakers from the judiciary, legal profession, and property market industry on issues including management companies and disclaimed interests, lands tribunal, co-ownership and title Insurance. The conference delegates also saw the results of the recent conveyancing survey undertaken across Northern Ireland solicitors, and were presented with a series of action points that the Law Society would take for their members’ benefit.
Commenting on the conference, Philip Armstrong, conveyancing conference chair, said: "We are delighted that so many colleagues have taken time out of their busy schedules to attend the conveyancing conference and to contribute to sharing knowledge and best practice.
“As always we are grateful to our keynote speakers, our exhibitors and our principal sponsor DUAL Asset for their contribution in making the 2023 conference such a success.”