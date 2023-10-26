“With a thriving technology ecosystem full of innovative companies, it’s no surprise that Northern Ireland is being referred to as a ‘testing centre’ for Artificial Intelligence in the UK”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) represent a huge opportunity for Northern Ireland’s tech sector but companies here will have to invest in developing new skills and capabilities if they want to be at the forefront of AI deployment, a major conference heard.

Now in its ninth year, Big Data Belfast, presented by Analytics Engines and supported by headline sponsor EY, took place at the ICC Belfast, bringing together more than 700 delegates from the Northern Ireland technology sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The conference provided expert insights into the world of data, with a variety of speakers and panel sessions across a range of hot topics including AI, Generative AI, ChatGPT, Net Zero, ESG, Media and more.

Now in its ninth year, Big Data Belfast, presented by Analytics Engines and supported by headline sponsor EY, took place at the ICC Belfast, bringing together more than 700 delegates from the Northern Ireland technology sector. Pictured are Dr Aislinn Rice from Analytics Engines and Gareth Kelly from EY launch Big Data Belfast 2023

The Global Generative AI market is expected to be worth over $110bn by 2030 and the conference heard about its potential to solve problems and simplify tasks that previously would have had to be done manually.

But delegates also heard that AI technology is advancing so quickly that businesses who don’t embrace the change and invest in upskilling to understand the latest developments risk missing out.

Analytics Engines’ managing director, Dr Aislinn Rice, said: “With a thriving technology ecosystem full of innovative companies, it’s no surprise that Northern Ireland is being referred to as a ‘testing centre’ for Artificial Intelligence in the UK. The speed and sophistication of AI solutions being created on this island is breath-taking, and this new technology creates a big opportunity for the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Analytics Engines has been developing and implementing AI solutions for many years but in 2022, I don't think many of us were talking about large language models, generative AI or ChatGPT. There has been a significant step change in the capabilities of LLMs in the past year and we have been deeply immersed in the new ecosystem of tools and techniques. We envision a future where AI serves as an invaluable ally, assisting businesses in extracting meaningful patterns, trends, and correlations from datasets.”

Gareth Kelly, partner, Data & Analytics EY Northern Ireland, explained: “There’s no doubt that Generative AI represents a huge opportunity for many different segments of the business world. We are delighted to support Big Data Belfast as it provides a platform to hear from a range of expert speakers and panellists to share their experiences of developing and deploying AI.

“Many companies in Northern Ireland are developing clever uses of AI and it is incumbent on all of us to take the time to assess and analyse the implications of the latest advances to ensure that we can make the most of the opportunities created.”

Speakers at today’s (Thursday) Big Data Belfast also included citizen astronaut candidate Dr Norah Patten, Catherine Doyle, managing director of Dell Technologies in Ireland, Justin Edwards from Minecraft Education, Sebastián Lancestremère, Sports managing director at Microsoft and Tarek Madany Mamlouk from Axel Springer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad