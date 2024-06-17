Watch more of our videos on Shots!

28% of NI organisations expect to increase their use of AI to evaluate job applications in the future while only 16% of NI workers plan to use AI tools to support with job applications

Over a quarter (28%) of Northern Ireland organisations expect to increase their use of AI to evaluate job applications in the future, according to a new report by world's leading recruitment firm Hays.

New research by the Londonderry recruitment firm, also revealed that only 16% of Northern Ireland workers plan to use AI tools to support with job applications.

The research, based on a survey of nearly 12,000 professionals and employers across the UK, included over 360 responses from professionals in Northern Ireland.

John Moore, managing director of Hays in Northern Ireland

The survey found that while 18% of UK professionals surveyed have used AI during the job application process, this figure was only 11% for Northern Ireland.

In terms of using AI tools in their current role to support with day-to-day activities, nearly a quarter (22%) of UK workers and 18% of those in Northern Ireland said they have used an AI tool in their role.

Only 4% of organisations across the UK are currently using AI tools to evaluate job applications by scanning CVs or scoring candidates for instance, though this figure was slightly higher (around 7%) for the Northern Ireland responses.

Looking ahead, 16% of organisations across the UK expect to increase their use of AI to evaluate job applications in the future. Interestingly, when solely focusing on NI responses, the number of organisations who said that they expect to increase their use of AI to evaluate job applications in the future was more than a quarter (28%), almost 12% higher than the overall UK figure.

When it comes to transparency, most (78%) professionals across Northern Ireland would prefer to be informed if a hiring organisation uses AI to assess job applications, whereas only 54% of UK employers currently ensure they notify prospective staff when using AI to review their application.

John Moore, managing director of Hays in Northern Ireland, said: “Although utilising AI in the workplace differs across organisations and sectors, it’s promising to see that our future workforce is taking advantage of how AI might support them in different ways.

“As our research shows, young workers are not only reaping the of the rewards of AI within their current role, but also when applying to secure a new position. Still, it’s crucial not to rely on AI, but to be able to articulate yourself in an interview setting for example, where the focus will be on people skills that AI arguably cannot compete with.

“As both organisations and staff pursue plans to increase their use of AI, transparency is really important, so jobseekers and employers alike are not in the dark about whether AI has been used during the application and assessment process.