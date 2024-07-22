Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Family-run Mid Ulster Auctions, which celebrates a landmark 30 years in business this year, has been appointed to direct the sale of 10,000 lots from Ulster University campus

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Generations have walked its corridors and now the public have the chance to take home their very own piece of Ulster University.

Mid Ulster Auctions (MUA), one of Northern Ireland’s leading auction houses, has partnered with the university to conduct an asset clearance auction at its Jordanstown campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MUA, which celebrates a landmark 30 years in business this year, will manage an extensive catalogue of lots from across 26 blocks on the campus. It is estimated that some 10,000 lots will go under the hammer as part of the auction series which takes place between July and November.

One of Northern Ireland’s leading auction houses, Mid Ulster Auctions (MUA), partners with the Ulster University to conduct an asset clearance auction at its Jordanstown campus. MUA managing director Noel Lennon pictured with director Kehly Lennon, sales manager Ricky McAleese, and director Conor Lennon

Prior to the opening of Ulster University’s new Belfast campus in 2022, the Jordanstown campus was once home to the schools of computing, built environment, business, engineering, health sciences, communication, and more. Today, the campus is known as the Ulster University Sports Village, Jordanstown – the home of sport at Ulster University.

Lots featuring in the auction series include items from the broad range of subjects as well as assets from right across the university estate and its facilities, including hospitality and catering equipment, engineering tools and supplies, gym and fitness equipment, office furniture, AV and technical equipment, theatre seating, mezzanine flooring, and much more.

MUA director Kehly Lennon, said: “This is a truly unique auction and we’re anticipating significant interest from a very broad range of interested parties, from private buyers and small business owners right up to large enterprises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s rare that such an expansive catalogue comes onto the market, especially when the assets hail from one of the leading academic institutions on these islands. The auction series will help unlock capital for the university to reinvest in its facilities and it will deliver positively for the environment too.

"Auctions are an example of the circular economy in action. Through them we can resell, repurpose, and reuse products to really extend their lifecycle and close the loop on waste.”

MUA is one of Northern Ireland’s leading auction houses. Independently owned and operated by the Lennon family, it has decades of auctioneering experience covering a wide range of industries and sectors, including construction, engineering, agriculture, leisure, hospitality, and more. The second-generation auctioneering firm operates extensively throughout the UK and Ireland and in Europe.

The first phase of the Ulster University Jordanstown auction series will take place from July 3 – August 6 with additional phases going live throughout the summer and autumn. The auction will be online only and interested bidders are invited to register to bid online at midulsterauctions.com.