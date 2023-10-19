Eagle Divers NI owner, Zee Azab is originally from the Egyptian holiday resort of Sharm El-Sheikh but fell in love with Northern Ireland during a trip to visit his wife’s family

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a Northern Ireland scuba diving school is among 12 businesses announced as ambassadors of the Start Up Loans programme, part of the British Business Bank.

The annual Start Up Loans Ambassadors programme, now in its eighth year, celebrates exceptional business owners who have launched an enterprise using funding from the government-backed scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eagle Divers NI based in Antrim has been selected as they embody the can-do mindset it takes to make a start-up successful.

Eagle Divers NI owner, Zee Azab is originally from the Egyptian holiday resort of Sharm El-Sheikh but fell in love with Northern Ireland during a trip to visit his wife’s family.

Zee Azab, founder, Eagle Divers NI, said: “On our second day in Northern Ireland we took a drive along the Causeway Coast and I was already looking for locations which would make great dive sites. I knew immediately that I wanted to live here.”

Zee worked in a number of Northern Ireland’s leading hotels as a head concierge before taking the decision to open his business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “Northern Ireland’s coastline is a treasure trove of great sites to explore — even if the waters are a little colder. There is such a rich maritime history here with so much to explore under the water.

The owner of a Northern Ireland scuba diving school is among 12 businesses announced as ambassadors of the Start Up Loans programme, part of the British Business Bank. Eagle Divers NI owner, Zee Azab is originally from the Egyptian holiday resort of Sharm El-Sheikh but fell in love with Northern Ireland during a trip to visit his wife’s family

“In addition to scuba diving and snorkelling courses we offer activities such as water biking, paddle boarding and kayaking.”

Drawn from each of the UK’s 12 nations and regions, the 2023/24 Start Up Loans ambassadors reflect the broad diversity of sectors and business owners supported via the programme.

The 2023/24 ambassadors will be introduced at a launch event in central London that kick-starts a year-long programme which will see them take part in a series of local and national activities, helping inspire and encourage aspiring start-up founders to take the leap into business ownership.

Zee Azab, founder of Eagle Divers NI in Antrim announced as the Northern Ireland ambassador. Owner of Eagle Divers NI he is originally from the Egyptian holiday resort of Sharm El-Sheikh but fell in love with Northern Ireland during a trip to visit his wife’s family. He worked in a number of Northern Ireland’s leading hotels as a head concierge before taking the decision to open his business

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Nightingale, UK Network director for the devolved nations, British Business Bank, continued: “We are delighted that Zee has been announced as an Ambassador of the Start Up Loans programme in Northern Ireland.

“Zee had very firm plans for his business and the British Business Bank is pleased to be able to help him bring them to fruition. I believe his story can help inspire other entrepreneurs to follow their dream and start up their own business.

“Start Up Loans is making a difference in Northern Ireland, having issued loans totalling more than £14.5million and we are committed to providing support and funding to smaller businesses with entrepreneurial ambitions across all industry sectors.”

Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steve Baker, added: “Small businesses are a key part of Northern Ireland’s economy which the UK Government is committed to supporting, so it’s great to see entrepreneurs like Zee launching businesses using the Start Up Loans programme and becoming Ambassadors for the scheme. I hope Zee’s success will encourage other entrepreneurs to pursue their goals.”