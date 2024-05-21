Owners urge community to make final days of beloved Northern Ireland café 'memorable’
The owners of a quaint café in Coleraine, which is set to close next week, have urged the community to ‘make these final days memorable’.
Stephen Belshaw and Babs Roeshaw cited 'unsustainable' running costs for the closure of the of the much-loved Blackheath Pottery Café in Blackhill, Coleraine, which is set to shut its door on Friday, May 31.
Following an online post, customers expressed their sorrow at the news recollecting happy memories at the eatery and wishing them every success in the future.
However, the business, located in the historic grounds of the Georgian Blackheath House, is planning to keep the ‘thriving’ pottery side of the business open and is set to host its popular Cars and Coffee event on Sunday, June 2.
Highlighting the bright future ahead, Babs, owner of Blackheath Pottery, said: "Our pottery side is thriving! Recent trade shows have brought significant orders, enabling us to expand and create more jobs for local creatives. We're committed to nurturing local talent and contributing to the community.
"We'll continue offering a variety of pottery classes, including mug painting workshops and other creative sessions. Exciting events are lined up for the rest of the year, ensuring our strong community connection.
"We thank everyone for their continued support and look forward to welcoming you to our upcoming events and workshops. Let's make these final days of the café memorable and celebrate the future of Blackheath Pottery."
Looking on the bright side, Babs continued: “Additionally, we're now open for larger group bookings for pottery painting with refreshments, making full use of our café space. Though the café is closing, Blackheath Pottery remains dedicated to providing unique arts and crafts experiences.”
Thanking everyone for their ‘incredible support’ Babs, added: “Although sadly our café is closing at the end of May, we are still running Cars and Coffee for the foreseeable future, starting with the June edition! As always, everyone is welcome, bring your classic, sports or unusual car, or just come along for the chat!”
