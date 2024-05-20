Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Owner of Blackheath Pottery Café in Coleraine says ‘despite our best efforts, it has become increasingly challenging to maintain operations’

A Northern Ireland countryside café has revealed plans to shut due to 'unsustainable' running costs in the hospitality industry.

The owners of the much-loved Blackheath Pottery Café in Blackhill, Coleraine announced the eatery will be closing its doors for the final time on Friday, May 31.

Located in the countryside of the Causeway Coast, the quaint business is nestled in the courtyard of the historic grounds of the Georgian Blackheath House and offers a café, pottery classes, and handmade pottery creations.

Stephen Belshaw, the café’s operator, shared the difficult decision that led to the closure: ”The rising costs of running a hospitality business in this region have unfortunately become unsustainable for us.

"Despite our best efforts, it has become increasingly challenging to maintain operations. While we’ve cherished every moment of our time collaborating with the Blackheath Pottery team and serving our wonderful community, it’s time for us to explore new opportunities. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported us since we opened.”

Babs Roeshaw, owner of The Blackheath Pottery, highlighted the positive future for the pottery business: “The pottery side of our business continues to go from strength to strength. Our recent participation in several trade shows has resulted in significant orders, enabling us to expand our operations and create employment opportunities for local creatives, which has always been one of our key ambitions.

“We’re committed to nurturing local talent and contributing to the community. In addition to our thriving trade, we will continue to offer a variety of pottery classes, including mug painting workshops and other creative sessions. We are also planning an exciting line-up of events for the rest of the year, ensuring that our connection with the local community remains strong.”

Babs added: “We thank everyone for their continued support and look forward to welcoming you to our upcoming events and workshops. Together, let’s make these final days of the café memorable and celebrate the future of Blackheath Pottery.”

Moreover, The Blackheath Pottery is pleased to announce that we are open for larger group bookings for pottery painting with refreshments, taking full advantage of our available café space. This is an excellent opportunity for team-building events, birthday parties, or simply a creative day out with friends.