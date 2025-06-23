Award-winning animation studio Paper Owl Films opens 5,000 sq ft expansion which aims to boost neurodivergent talent and drive international success with NI Screen support

Award-winning animation studio Paper Owl Films has officially opened a new 5,000 square foot facility in Belfast, aiming to strengthen local creative talent and expand its international reach.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald visited the new studio, praising Paper Owl Films for its inclusive and innovative contributions to Northern Ireland’s growing screen industry.

Supported by Northern Ireland Screen’s 'Stories, Skills and Sustainability' Strategy, the studio continues to develop ambitious international projects while nurturing a home-grown workforce. Notable working practices include bespoke talent initiatives and Pablo’s Academy, which offers neurodivergent people work experience, and employee access to a neurodivergent consultant to support them in the workplace.

During her visit, the Minister observed a live voice recording session for Lí Ban, a Celtic-inspired anime available in Irish and Welsh, and met with the team behind Pablo: Next Level — the sequel to the acclaimed series Pablo, known for its authentic autism representation.

Scheduled to air in March 2026, the Minister also recorded a line to feature in the upcoming Pablo: Next Level series, co-produced with Cake Entertainment in association with Crayola for BBC Children’s and RTÉJr.

The Minister said: “The north has established itself as a leading global location for film and TV production and its fast-growing interactive sector. One of my Department’s seven priority areas, it is an exciting and thriving sector which is critical to delivery of my economic plan.

Pictured in discussion with Charlotte Kieran, animation director at Paper Owl Films are Gavin Halpin, co-founder and managing director of Paper Owl Films, Sir David Sterling, chair of NI Screen, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald and Gráinne McGuinness, co-founder and creative director of Paper Owl Films

“It was great to visit the new office space to witness first-hand how Paper Owl Films delivers real economic impact through innovation, inclusion, and international collaboration. It is particularly inspiring to see how this studio is championing indigenous talent as well as providing opportunities for neurodivergent creatives, creating good jobs and supporting careers here at home.”