A provider of cybersecurity, networking and managed services with offices in Belfast, Dublin, Cork, Galway and Edinburgh has been acquired by a private equity-backed group headquartered in Denmark.

Founded in 1998, PlanNet21 Group encompasses PlanNet21 Communications Ltd, Agile Networks Ltd and eCom Solutions Ltd.

The business has been acquired by Conscia, which is owned by private equity investor Nordic Capital.

The acquisition marks Conscia’s entry into Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.

Conscia and PlanNet21 Group have both been servicing public organisations and private enterprises with cybersecurity, secure networking, IT infrastructure and hybrid cloud services for more than 20 years.

Conscia chief executive Erik Bertma, said: "I am very pleased to welcome customers and the highly competent people from PlanNet21 Group to Conscia and we look forward to working together in Ireland and on all our combined markets.

"There is a commercial and cultural fit that will create a very compelling customer proposition."

PlanNet21 Group reported revenues of close to over £58m (€70m) in 2022/23.

Peter Carroll, PlanNet21 Group chief executive, explained: "With Conscia we can accelerate our development through enhanced customer offerings and a pan-European presence.

"They bring financial strength and scale in networking competencies, and their edge as a cybersecurity leader with award-winning services and solutions coupled with data insights through their platforms for managed detection and response and security information and event management makes them an attractive owner for us."

PlanNet21 Group is Conscia’s 20th acquisition in eight European geographical markets.

Rolf Torsøe, managing director at Nordic Capital Advisors, added: "Nordic Capital is delighted to be part of Conscia’s growth journey and its continued international expansion strategy. "The perfect fit of PlanNet21 Group, in combination with the strong culture and quality of people of both companies, will enable Conscia to accelerate its growth journey."

Completion is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.