A total of 15 business cases are now approved, with 11 Contracts for Funding signed for projects with an approximate value of £550m and more than £5m of claims paid to date to individual projects

The Belfast Region City Deal (BRCD) Council Panel has met to discuss the investment for the region being delivered through Northern Ireland’s first ever City Deal, including the £100m Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre project.

At an event hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, the six partner councils reviewed the progress achieved over the last few months and heard updates on the developments being made as the Deal moves through the delivery phase.

A £100m Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre is one of the City Deal projects (Image credit: AMIC)

Council Panel members were also updated on the developing plans for the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC), with a presentation by Ciarán Prunty, head of project delivery.

The £100m BRCD investment led by Queen’s University Belfast in collaboration with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Ulster University, is set to establish a cutting-edge facility at Global Point, Newtownabbey.

The 'Factory of the Future will serve as a hub for advanced manufacturing, fostering enhanced levels of innovation and collaboration between industry leaders and researchers.

Recruitment for key roles at AMIC has already started, with 21 new roles advertised to support advanced manufacturing and engineering businesses to access the very latest technology, specialist equipment and expertise.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey councillor Mark Cooper welcomed the progress on AMIC, a flagship BRCD investment.

He said: “AMIC will be transformative for both our borough and Northern Ireland. This ground-breaking powerhouse will put us on the map globally, allowing us to compete on the international market with a strong focus on sustainability.

"AMIC will bolster Northern Ireland’s industrial potential and address the future technology and skills challenges faced by the region’s manufacturing sector, whilst supporting the UK Government’s ambitions to deliver on the global stage, as it seeks global trading relationships and Foreign Direct Investment."

AMIC received full business case approval in March 2024 and Henry Brothers were awarded the £30m contract to construct the “Factory of the Future”, with construction plans now at an advanced stage.

Panel members were also informed of the latest developments with the £7.5m Digital Transformation Flexible fund (DTFF) by Michael Forester of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

The DTFF grants which range from £5,000 to £20,000 are designed to help small and micro businesses fast-track their digital transformation ambitions.