A partnership to empower the next generation of female leaders has been forged between Queen’s Business School (QBS) and Young Women’s Network.

Formed by Women in Business, the Young Women’s Network is a platform available to all women aged 28 and under who are still in education or just entering the business world. Through inclusive events, webinars and online roundtables, the network equips members with the tools and insights to help them accelerate their careers.

With QBS on board as 2025 sponsor, Young Women’s Network will expand its impact in the year ahead and continue its mission of fostering connections and opportunities for young women across all sectors.

Network lead Ciara Hughes, explained: “Having Queen’s Business School as our official sponsor for 2025 is testament to our ambition to reach even more young women at a pivotal point in their professional lives. I am passionate about creating spaces and opportunities for women to feel uplifted and thrive in their careers.”

QBS at Queen’s University Belfast offers world-class undergraduate, postgraduate, and executive education. With a focus on innovation and inclusivity, the Queen’s Business School commits to shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

Julie McCandless, MBA programme director, added: “At Queen’s Business School, we are committed to cultivating a culture of innovation, inclusivity, and leadership. Partnering with the Young Women’s Network is a great opportunity to empower the next generation of female leaders and support them as they navigate their professional journeys.

"Together, we aim to create impactful opportunities that enable young women to thrive and lead with confidence in a rapidly changing world.”

Membership to the Young Women’s Network is available at a discounted rate to Women in Business members, while employees under 28 at corporate members of Women in Business are enrolled automatically.