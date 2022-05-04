Permission given for new estate made up of 177 houses in Banbridge

LEFT: The basic outline of the site in yellow, RIGHT: The finished layout

The application had gone in last summer 53 detached and 100 semi-detached homes, plus 24 apartments.

It will all be on land between Newry Road and the A1.

The plan includes open space and a children’s play area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Permission had already been given earlier this year for around 30 homes at the entrance to where the new, bigger estate will be.

The application proceeded despite a number of objections, including from the DUP’s Diane Dodds.

She had written a letter on behalf of local residents citing concerns about capacity of the ater network, risk of flooding, road safety, and overdevelopment more generally.

The applicant is Lotus Homes.

The permission, from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, was given the green light on April 26.

It is contingent on work starting within the next five years, plus a host of other technical conditions (such as when different parts of the new estate should be completed).

It is not the only major building project earmarked for the town.

On April 4 an application was received from Belnew Developments Ltd for 36 houses and 24 apartments.

This would be on land just between Scarva Street Presbyterian Church and Commercial Road.

The site is listed on the developer’s application for as vacant industrial premises (use ceased in 2021).