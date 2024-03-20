Planning approval granted for £15million development creating 98 new family homes in Mullusk
Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council has granted planning approval for a major new residential development at Mayfield, Mallusk.
The plans, proposed by leading local property development company South Bank Square, will see the creation of 98 new family homes with an equipped playpark and enhanced open space, representing an investment of £15 million in this area of Mallusk.
Work is expected to begin in August, creating 100 construction jobs during this process of bringing much-needed family homes to the increasingly popular area of Mallusk.
Martin Mallon, managing director of South Bank Square, said: “We are pleased to have secured planning approval for the new homes at Mayfield, Mallusk. Since work on these proposals began in 2022 we have engaged in positive discussions with the council, elected representatives and the local community and we’re pleased to now be able to bring new homes to an area that in recent years has seen increasing demand for housing.
“We hope to start construction work in August with the first houses being ready for occupation early next year. This area is extremely popular with first time buyers and families, and we look forward to welcoming our new residents in due course.’’