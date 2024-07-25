Planning yes for major £5.5million retail park expansion in Banbridge

By Claire Cartmill
Published 25th Jul 2024, 14:07 BST
Expected to double the size of Bridgewater Retail Park, the plans include five new retail units, three drive-thru restaurants and a new garden centre and will create hundreds of jobs

Planning approval has been given for a huge £5.5million expansion of the Bridgewater Retail Park in Banbridge.

The development, by Co Tyrone-based Gortalowry Developments Ltd, includes five new retail units, three drive-thru restaurants and a new garden centre.

The plans were recently approved by Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council and also involve the relocation of the car park used for visitors to the Game of Thrones attraction in Banbridge as well as landscaping and site works.

Planning approval has been granted for a huge £5.5million expansion of the Bridgewater Retail Park in Banbridge. Pictured are computer generated images of units 7 to 10. Credit TaggartsPlanning approval has been granted for a huge £5.5million expansion of the Bridgewater Retail Park in Banbridge. Pictured are computer generated images of units 7 to 10. Credit Taggarts
The plans are expected to almost double the size of the present site adding over 75,000 sq ft to the retail park.

The intention is to build five new stores for the sale of “convenience and bulky comparison goods”.

It is also expected that hundreds of jobs would be created, first during construction and upon completion when all of the new units are up and running.

The Bridgewater Retail Park, opposite The Boulevard shopping complex, is anchored by a 70,000 sq ft Tesco Xtra store, with M&S, EZ Living and Home Bargains also occupying units.

In a report submitted to ABC Council in support of the application, Gortalowry’s agents Inaultus, estimate the new development will create between 122 and 147 jobs.

While the report states the developer plans to invest £5.5m, industry monitor Construction Information Services (CIS) Ireland estimates the development could represent an investment closer to £9m.

