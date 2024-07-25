Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Expected to double the size of Bridgewater Retail Park, the plans include five new retail units, three drive-thru restaurants and a new garden centre and will create hundreds of jobs

Planning approval has been given for a huge £5.5million expansion of the Bridgewater Retail Park in Banbridge.

The development, by Co Tyrone-based Gortalowry Developments Ltd, includes five new retail units, three drive-thru restaurants and a new garden centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans were recently approved by Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council and also involve the relocation of the car park used for visitors to the Game of Thrones attraction in Banbridge as well as landscaping and site works.

Planning approval has been granted for a huge £5.5million expansion of the Bridgewater Retail Park in Banbridge. Pictured are computer generated images of units 7 to 10. Credit Taggarts

The plans are expected to almost double the size of the present site adding over 75,000 sq ft to the retail park.

The intention is to build five new stores for the sale of “convenience and bulky comparison goods”.

It is also expected that hundreds of jobs would be created, first during construction and upon completion when all of the new units are up and running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bridgewater Retail Park, opposite The Boulevard shopping complex, is anchored by a 70,000 sq ft Tesco Xtra store, with M&S, EZ Living and Home Bargains also occupying units.

In a report submitted to ABC Council in support of the application, Gortalowry’s agents Inaultus, estimate the new development will create between 122 and 147 jobs.