The Octabuild Awards have been recognising excellence in the builders merchant trade for over 35 years

Six builders merchants in Northern Ireland have been shortlisted for four Octabuild Builders Merchants Excellence Awards 2024.

The builders merchants are Murdocks Builders Merchants LTD – Newtownards, JP Corry Dromore, JP Corry Springfield Road, JP Corry Lisburn, JP Corry Newry, and Newry Building Supplies (Murdock Builders Merchants LTD).

Murdocks Builders Merchants LTD – Newtownards, JP Corry Dromore, JP Corry Springfield Road and JP Corry Lisburn have been shortlisted for the Northern Ireland Regional Award. Murdocks Builders Merchants LTD – Newtownards has also been shortlisted for the Excellence in Community Outreach Award and JP Corry Newry has been shortlisted for the Excellence in Sales & Marketing Award.

Six builders merchants in Northern Ireland shortlisted for Octabuild Builders Merchants Excellence Awards. Pictured are judges of the Octabuild Builders Merchants Excellence Awards 2024, Joe Harlin and Liam O’Gorman

Additionally, there are four nominees for the Rising Star Award: Luke Martin from JP Corry Dromore, Marcus Harvey from JP Corry Springfield Road, Andrew Johnston from Newry Building Supplies (Murdock Builders Merchants LTD), and Shane Milligan from Murdocks Builders Merchants LTD – Newry.

The Octabuild Awards, which have been recognising excellence in the builders merchant trade for over 35 years, continue with an all-island competition this year.

There are 21 shortlisted builders merchants competing for four regional awards and five category awards . In addition there are nine contenders for the Rising Star Award, acknowledging the up-and-coming talent in the industry.

The judges will be visiting all shortlisted merchants in the coming weeks to select the winners in each region and category as well as an overall winner. The winners will be announced at an awards event on Thursday, October 17 in the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin.

Commenting on the entries received, judge Joe Harlin, said: "The diverse range of excellence displayed in the entries this year reflects the evolving landscape of the builders merchant trade. From sustainable business practices to exceptional customer service, the shortlisted candidates have shown remarkable dedication to advancing the industry."