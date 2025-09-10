J&A Developments is seeking ‘planning permission in principle’ for the creation of Bellfield Business Park on the former Kirklandside Hospital grounds in Kilmarnock

Co Tyrone construction firm J&A Developments has submitted plans for the creation of Bellfield Business Park on the former Kirklandside Hospital grounds in Kilmarnock.

The 17-acre site, equivalent to almost 10 football pitches, would accommodate a whiskey bond, solar farm, four large industrial units, two smaller units, and a logistics and distribution hub.

The application, lodged with East Ayrshire Council by local agents Thomson Hunter Associates, is seeking permission in principle.

The site sits beside the Bellfield Interchange and stretches down to Whatriggs Road. Developers have already met with Transport Scotland and Ayrshire Roads Alliance to discuss traffic, access and active travel links. Parking for 136 vehicles, including accessible bays and larger spaces, forms part of the scheme alongside a bus stop with a solar-powered green roof and cycling facilities.

A spokesperson for the applicant said: “Following a period of research and design development, planning permission in principle is now being sought for the agreed design.

"The introduction of this new industrial development will increase employment by creating new job opportunities for local people which helps reduce unemployment rates and boosts income levels in Kilmarnock and surrounding areas.”

Additional detail points to the whisky bond being located at the park’s entrance as a landmark building, with the solar farm positioned at a high south-facing point.

Developers say the masterplan will be bordered by trees and greenery to provide a pollution barrier from the road.

They acknowledge past mining activity on part of the site but state this can be worked around.

The applicant’s design and access statement pledges that a skills and employment plan will accompany the development to ensure benefits flow into the local economy.

It also claims the project will support climate targets, deliver green and digital infrastructure, and contribute to economic recovery.

Historically, the land was home to Kirklandside Hospital, a community facility closed in 2018 and demolished in 2021.