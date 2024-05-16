Plans for 200 homes on a car park in Belfast approved by Council
Plans to develop over 200 homes on the site of a car park in Belfast have been approved.
Artemis Development Ltd submitted a reserved matters application to Belfast City Council which was given the green light at a recent committee meeting.
Planning permission include the construction of an 11-storey building featuring 205 apartments at the site of a car park in the city centre, just off Great Victoria Street.
The housing will comprise of 150 one-bedroom and 55 two-bedroom units, including four studios and 21 wheelchair accessible apartments.
The plans also include 11 car parking spaces and landscaping.
The application was considered by the council on May 14 and recommended for approval, subject to conditions, in an officer's report prepared for the meeting.
The report added: "Having regard to the development plan and other material considerations, the reserved matters are considered acceptable."
The application previously went before the committee in April, with a decision deferred to allow for a site visit.
Outline planning permission was granted in June 2019.
