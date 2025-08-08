Applicant Paddy Simpson of MK5 is seeking permission for a change of use from office space to a leisure development - to be called Apollo Bowl - which would also incorporate a VR Zone, amusements and food and drink. Credit planning portal

Plans for a new Belfast entertainment centre featuring ten-pin bowling, indoor golf and children's soft play are set to move forward after being recommended for approval.

The application relates to Adelaide Business Centre on Apollo Road, within close proximity of Boucher Road.

Applicant Paddy Simpson of MK5 is seeking permission for a change of use from office space to a leisure development - to be called Apollo Bowl - which would also incorporate a VR Zone, amusements and food and drink.

MK5, which purchased the site for £1.35m and has further multimillion-pound investment lined up, is the proprietor of the Brunswick Moviebowl and has experience in operating this type of development.

The proposal seeks to make use of the existing building on site. Proposed works seek to only make material changes to the building's elevation fabric by recladding existing elevations to improve the appearance of the building.

A new double height entrance archway will provide a legible and active entrance.

According to a report to be scrutinised by Belfast Council's planning committee, the principle of the proposed development is considered acceptable, while it has been demonstrated there is no sequentially preferable site to accommodate the proposal.

The leisure destination plans will also support the day and night time offering within the city for visitors.