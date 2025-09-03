Plans for adults-only spa at Roe Valley Resort submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council
Roe Valley Park Resort owner, Galgorm Collection, has submitted plans for an adults-only spa as part of ambitious transformation plans for the Limavady hotel.
Plans for construction of a spa with pool, sauna and steam room were recently submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s planning portal, as part of a £20 million programme, which also include a helter-skelter and kids’ park, a Frattelli Italian restaurant, a new gym, and a redesign of the resort’s golf course.
“Galgorm Collection is set to invest approximately £20 million over the next four years to transform Roe Valley Resort, enhancing the experience for families, leisure guests, and golfers alike,” a statement read.
“Our goal is to build upon the resort’s existing foundations to establish a strong market position while expanding our reach into new markets.
“This investment will bring exciting new facilities and developments, further elevating Roe Valley as a leading destination.
“Looking ahead, future phases will include investment in an adults-only spa area, providing a tranquil retreat for relaxation and rejuvenation, alongside a refurbished bar space designed for socialising and entertainment.
“This investment signals a bold new era for Roe Valley Resort, shaping it into a leading destination where families, golfers, and wellness seekers will create unforgettable experiences for years to come.”