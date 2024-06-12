Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thames Trader Limited, a property company linked to the Montgomery Transport Group, has notified Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council of its proposal for the sites

Plans have been revealed for the development of two service stations on either side of the A8 Ballynure Road in Newtownabbey.

The planning advice note (PAN) relates to about 33 acres of land adjacent to the east of 50 Ballynure Road and to the west of 24, 25 and 27 Ashley Road.

Applicant Thames Trader Limited, a property company linked to the Montgomery Transport Group, has notified Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council of its proposal for the sites, located just north of Glengormley

Planning consultancy Bell Rolston Ltd has filed the PAN related to the development on behalf of the applicant whose directors number Harold Montgomery of Montgomery Transport Group.

The plans detail two roadside service stations on each side of the Ballynure Road.

The PAN also outlines the associated parking and access, including new slip roads to/from the Ballynure Rd and alterations to the existing north and south-bound exits onto Ashley Rd, as well as landscaping.

Montgomery Transport Group is part of the Ballyvesey Holdings group of companies.