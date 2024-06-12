Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been submitted for the development of a new base for Oak Healthy Living Centre at a prominent site in Lisnaskea.

The organisation currently operates out of rented premises on Cross Street and the Enterprise Centre in the town.

However, more space is required to meet demand for Oak's services and to establish itself more permanently and self-sustainingly in one single location.

A site at the junction of 75 Main Street and 3 Water Street, which was previously home to a supermarket, has been identified.

The existing buildings on site would be demolished to make way for a new scheme made up by a number of connected but individual buildings.

The scheme would feature almost 15,000 sq ft.

A main two-storey building will be located on the corner of Main Street with Water Street will house a mixture of facilities to operate The Oak Healthy Living Centre's primary initiatives.

The plans have been drawn up by Gmc Architects.