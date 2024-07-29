Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application by the National Trust was recently submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s planning portal and seeks permission for the stand at Innisfree car park

The application by the National Trust was recently submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s planning portal and seeks permission for the stand at Innisfree car park, accessed by Causeway Road.

Plans for a horse box coffee stand at Innisfree car park, near to the Giant’s Causeway, have been submitted to the council’s planning portal (pic; Consarc Conservation/ Design and Access Statement)

An accompanying Design and Access Statement by Belfast agent Consarc Design Group Ltd said the car park acts as the beginning to some visitors’ journey through the Giant’s Causeway, and therefore “priority will be placed on ensuring that its design and placement of the concession stand is inoffensive and sympathetic to its surroundings”.

The summary statement added: "The application seeks for the addition of a concession stand to the existing overflow car park at Innisfree farm.

“The concession stand is created by a repurposed pony box which will be used to serve beverages and food to visitors who choose to utilise the car park.

“As opposed to creating a brand-new structure, the modification of the unutilized pony box allows for a reversible building reducing carbon emissions in the process. It is a sustainable and cost-effective method to creating a new space for commerce.

“The integration of the new concession stand will aid to the economic growth of the area by offering visitors useful commodities that will enhance their experience on site.

“The concession stand is relatively small in scale (3.5m x 4m), allowing for ample space for beverage preparation and serving for staff within the stand.

“The placement of the concession stand has been considered in terms of accessibility and visibility. It will be located on the already existing, hard landscaping in front of the barn, visually separated from the road by a low kerb but close enough to the parking spaces to ensure that it is obvious to those entering and those within the car park.

“This positioning not only promotes accessibility as there is level access, it also ensures safety for customers as it is placed in an area away from the main vehicular traffic on the site, separating pedestrians from vehicles.

“Moreover, the position of the structure ensures that it does not impose on any of the private residential properties, affect the workings of surrounding businesses or obstruct any of the existing parking spaces.

“The use of a pony box aesthetically ties in with the adjacent barns and surrounding rural landscape, preserving its natural character.”