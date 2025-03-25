Plans for a Helter Skelter at Limavady’s Roe Valley Resort were recently submitted to council

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has received plans for a helter skelter at Limavady’s Roe Valley Resort.

The resort, on Lisnaskilly Road, currently contains hotel accommodation, a bar and restaurants, a swimming pool, and an 18-hole golf course.

A recently-submitted planning application seeks to erect a helter skelter, as well as slides to the pool, which will “increase the family friendly appeal on offer” of the resort, a Design and Access statement said.

The resort’s owners, Roe Park Holdings Ltd, outlined a number of new features, as part of their plans to invest £20 million and “transform Roe Valley Resort, enhancing the experience for families, leisure guests, and golfers alike”.

“Our goal is to build upon the resort’s existing foundations to establish a strong market position while expanding our reach into new markets,” they added. “This investment will bring exciting new facilities and developments, further elevating Roe Valley as a leading destination.

“To support this vision the first phase of development will introduce a range of family-focused additions, designed to create a fun and engaging environment for younger guests.

“A Fratelli Italian restaurant will be added, this addition will further enhance the resort’s dining offering, bringing authentic Italian flavours to Roe Valley.

“Alongside this, families can enjoy a variety of new activities including a helter skelter with soft play, water slides leading into the main pool and an indoor games zone.