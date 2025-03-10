From June, younger guests to Roe Valley Resort can look forward to an array of thrilling new features that are packed with adventure. From a giant-sized Helter Skelter and soft play area to a brand-new kids' park, arcade, and thrilling pool slides, the resort is introducing next-level entertainment for younger visitors which can be accessed by both hotel residents and day visitors.

Galgorm Collection, Northern Ireland’s luxury hospitality group, has announced the start of a bold new era for one of its landmark properties, unveiling the first of four £5 million investment programmes in Roe Valley Resort.

This marks the start of an ambitious transformation plan to elevate the guest experience and redefine luxury at the newly-rebranded resort.

Located in Roe Valley Country Park, Roe Valley Resort is set to become the ultimate escape for families and for those seeking a destination with a difference. The first £5 million investment gets under way this year in two phases.

From June, younger guests can look forward to an array of thrilling new features that are packed with adventure. From a giant-sized Helter Skelter and soft play area to a brand-new kids' park, arcade, and thrilling pool slides, the resort is introducing next-level entertainment for younger visitors which can be accessed by both hotel residents and day visitors.

Culinary enthusiasts will also be in for a treat this June as Galgorm Collection brings its acclaimed Italian restaurant, Fratelli, to the North West for the first time. Designed as a welcoming space for both locals and resort guests, Fratelli will offer a warm, family-friendly atmosphere where children can enjoy making their own pizzas, adding a fun and interactive dining experience.

Later this year, in the second-phase investment, for those seeking even more indulgent relaxation, Roe Valley Resort will unveil a stunning new bar and adult-only spa, providing a tranquil escape for guests which will be open in time for Christmas.

Golf lovers can also anticipate enhancements to the award-winning PGA-standard 18-hole golf course later this year, reinforcing Roe Valley Resort's status as one of the island’s top golfing destinations.

This exciting redevelopment follows Galgorm Collection’s landmark £28 million acquisition of Roe Valley Resort and Galgorm Castle Estate last November. The group has committed a multi-million-pound investment programme over the next five years to elevate both properties to new heights.

Welcoming the plans, Colin Johnston, managing director, Galgorm Collection, said: “Roe Valley Resort has long been a cherished destination, known for its stunning setting, warm hospitality, and exceptional golf and spa experiences. This investment allows us to build on that legacy, enhancing the resort’s unique charm while introducing exciting new features that will appeal to loyal guests, the local community, and new visitors alike.

Galgorm Collection, Northern Ireland’s premier luxury hospitality group, has announced the start of a bold new era for one of its landmark properties, unveiling the first of four £5 million investment programmes in Roe Valley Resort

"Our vision is to elevate Roe Valley Resort as one of Northern Ireland’s most sought-after destinations, offering even more for guests to experience and enjoy. We look forward to unveiling these exciting developments while ensuring the resort continues to provide the outstanding service and character it is known for.”

Steeped in history, Roe Valley Resort occupies a 150-acre estate that was once home to an 18th-century manor house and the first hydroelectric power station in Ireland.

While the original manor house has been meticulously restored, the resort today boasts 118 beautifully appointed bedrooms, an award-winning 18-hole parkland golf course, a driving range, spa, restaurant, stylish bar, and range of conference and banqueting spaces. Additionally, the resort offers three residences for guests seeking a more private retreat.