The Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust has submitted a proposal to transform a historic RAF Dome Trainer in Limavady into a vibrant community events venue.

The proposal, which seeks approval from Causeway Coast & Glens Council planners, marks an exciting chapter for the iconic structure, which holds both historical and architectural significance as the last remaining example of its kind in island of Ireland and one of just six still standing in the UK.

Built-in 1942, the dome was used as a gunnery training facility during the Second World War. The structure was pioneering in its use of audio-visual technology to simulate combat scenarios, making it a key part of wartime training efforts. It is now recognized as part of the Defence Heritage Project due to its unique role in military history.

The planning application states: “Proposed repurposing of former RAF Dome Trainer as a community events space. Proposed insertion of new structural steel shell into existing structure and provision of new electrical services to the existing building.

"Improved access to the building including amendments to the existing vehicle and pedestrian entrance from Dowland Road, new access road, and 8no. parking spaces. Provision of a new modular structure containing an office for 3no. staff, accessible WC, and a store. Improvement in the setting of the building including new access paths and external lighting.”

A new modular structure will be built to complement the dome’s design, housing essential amenities such as an office, an accessible restroom, and storage space. The modular building will be designed in keeping with the site's historical context, with inspiration drawn from wartime Nissen huts.

Inside the dome, the Trust envisions a multi-purpose events space capable of hosting a range of activities, from historical exhibitions to immersive art projects. The interior will be outfitted with 360-degree projection capabilities, allowing for dynamic, interactive experiences that bring history to life for visitors.

The proposed landscaping plan seeks to enhance the natural setting of the dome while ensuring minimal disruption to the environment. The low-impact materials chosen for the new access paths will reflect the heritage and archaeological significance of the site, while the overall design strategy will ensure the preservation of the area’s aesthetic and historical value.

This proposal is seen as a vital step in preserving and repurposing an important piece of wartime heritage for the community. By transforming the RAF Dome Trainer into a cultural and educational space, the Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust aims to foster greater public engagement with the region’s rich history, while offering a versatile venue for future generations to enjoy.

