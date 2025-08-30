Causeway Coast Mini Club cancel event citing expected wind speeds of up to 50mph and a 90% chance of rain - but say they’re already working on plans for ‘an alternative date’

Hundreds of Mini enthusiasts have been left stunned and disappointed after the sudden cancellation of the highly anticipated Mini 66 event, just 12 hours before the gathering was due to take place.

The annual action-packed weekend run by Causeway Coast Mini Club is a major fixture on the motoring calendar and draws fans from across Northern Ireland and beyond, including England.

Centred around the iconic Mini, the weekend includes Saturday’s Dash O’ The O’rish — a superhero-themed gathering at Bushmills Distillery — and run – and was set to culminate tomorrow (Sunday) with The Morelli’s Italian Ice Cream Job, a vibrant static car show at West Bay Car Park in Portrush, marking 66 years of the beloved vehicle.

However, in a late-night announcement posted on the Causeway Coast Mini Club’s social media channels, organisers confirmed the cancellation: “Unfortunately, due to unforseen circumstances, we have had to postpone our show tomorrow (Sunday 31 August). We are already thinking of what we can do to try and organise an alternative day (with help from the Council)

“We have a committee meeting arranged at the end of tonight and will update you with new plans as soon as we can.

“We are extremely sorry that we had to make this announcement at such late notice.”

A later update clarified that the event had to be cancelled entirely due to safety concerns, citing expected wind speeds of up to 50mph and a 90% chance of rain. Organisers emphasised the decision was made to protect both attendees and the vehicles on display.

“Tomorrow’s Mini 66 event in Portrush, with regret, has had to be cancelled in its entirety due to the expected weather conditions late morning and on into the afternoon,” Causeway Coast Mini Club added.

"Wind speeds of up to 50mph and 90% chance of rainfall has forced this decision on us and we, as a Club, don’t wish to see anyone injured or their pride and joy accidentally damaged.

"Please accept our apologies and we understand people’s frustration. We still have the use of the car park so if anyone wants to attend and have a more social meeting they can do so.

“This decision was taken in conjunction with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.”