Northern Ireland assembly members, Mid and East Antrim Borough councillors and the MP for North Antrim were among those who visited Alpha Housing’s latest project in Cullybackey.

Designed by Michael Whitley Architects, the contemporary building, will consist of one- and two-bedroom apartments for independent older people, as well as for general use.

Previously a derelict building, once work has been finalised by Mainline Contracts and DB Building Contracts Ltd, the project costing over £4.4million will comprise of 24 new units.

Alpha Housing CEO Cameron Watt and the chair of Alpha Housing John Glass pictured with North Antrim MP Jim Allister during a site visit to the housing association’s £4.4m development in Cullybackey

Four of the apartments have been specifically designed for wheelchair users and the block will also benefit from off street parking. The new development’s appeal is increased further by its close proximity to local shops and amenities, and transport services that link it to other towns.

Elected representatives were updated on the Main Street scheme which is due to be completed by the Spring of 2026.

Politicians were joined at the site visit by John Glass, chair of Alpha Housing, who is also the director of infrastructure and projects at Translink and lives close to the village.

Alpha Housing CEO Cameron Watt pictured with North Antrim MLAs Timothy Gaston, Colin Crawford, Paul Frew, and Philip McGuigan. They are joined by the chair of Alpha Housing John Glass

John said: “We were delighted to welcome locally elected representatives to talk them through how we are transforming this once disused piece of brown land into something that really complements Cullybackey and its vibrant community.

“Working in partnership with Mainline Contracts and DB Building Contracts Ltd, Alpha Housing will deliver new developments that are built – and finished – to the highest possible standards.

“This exciting new scheme on Main Street in Cullybackey is further proof of our commitment to providing homes that meet the growing needs and expectations of tenants."

Alpha Housing CEO Cameron Watt pictured with DB Building Contracts Limited’s construction director Sean Dobbin at the housing association’s new £4.4 million Cullybackey development

Each apartment will have generous internal space for modern living and come complete with quality fixtures and finishings. The project is part of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s Social Housing Development Programme, with £3.1 million of capital grant funding coming from Department for Communities (DfC), and £1.5 million supplemented by Alpha Housing.

Sean Dobbin, construction director of DB Building Contracts Ltd, added: “We are delighted to be working with Alpha Housing and Mainline Contracts on another of their excellent projects.

“When they have been completed, these 24 apartments will provide much-needed quality accommodation and sustainable living for future tenants. Progress to date has been good under our professional site team and we look forward to the coming months as these apartments transform into life.”