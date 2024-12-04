Politicians welcome wheelchair accessible homes for Ballymoney

A development under construction in Ballymoney that will address the acute shortage of wheelchair accessible homes once completed has been welcomed by the area’s politicians.

Alpha Housing’s latest project on the town’s Charlotte Street comprises seven social homes. Designed and built to industry-leading standards, this exciting development promises to be a highly attractive, comfortable, and convenient place for residents in Ballymoney to live.

Construction of the seven homes on the former brownfield site is well underway. The new cul-de-sac, which will be called ‘Piper Close’, includes two three-bed wheelchair bungalows; three two-bed wheelchair bungalows; and two terraced, three-bed properties. Alpha’s partners in the scheme are developer DLL Properties and local construction firm DB Contracts Ltd.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Councillors and Northern Ireland Assembly Members were among the visitors to the development last Friday. They were joined by Alpha Housing Chief Executive Cameron Watt and Alpha Housing’s Development Director, James Wright.

2. Alpha Housing Chief Executive Cameron Watt (L) pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, at the housing association’s new development on Ballymoney’s Charlotte Street.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, said: “This new housing development – which is right in the heart of Ballymoney town centre – is going to provide much-needed housing for the local community. It is a great asset to the area.

“It was nice to speak to Cameron and James from Alpha Housing and hear about their mission for social housing; they made it clear it should be about providing homes where people feel supported and secure so they can thrive – and that is something I fully endorse.”

Located just 100 yards from Ballymoney’s Main Street, ensuring quick access to local shops, amenities, and transport that links it to Coleraine, each home will boast generous internal space for modern living and come complete with high quality fixtures and finishings.

Speaking at the event, Cameron Watt said: “Alpha Housing is thrilled to be leading the transformation of this derelict town-centre site into beautiful affordable homes.

1. Alpha Housing Chief Executive Cameron Watt (L) pictured with DB Building Contracts Limited’s Construction Director Sean Dobbin at the housing association’s new Piper Close development in Ballymoney.

“Demand for social homes – especially those designed for wheelchair users – is at an all-time high and we are very pleased to help meet this acute need.”

Cameron added: “People who use wheelchairs immensely value this type of purpose-built bungalow. Benefits include enabling greater independence, such as in everyday tasks like showering, cooking, being able to work, and use all the amenities of their home.

“This can powerfully boost confidence and wellbeing, especially through helping people engage in social and community life.

“So Alpha is delighted to have started the lettings process for these wheelchair bungalows, ensuring they are allocated to the families who most need them. We can’t wait to welcome our new tenants to their homes when they are ready next year.”

3. Pictured (L-R) is North Antrim UUP MLA Colin Crawford, Sinn Fein North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan, Alpha Housing Chief Executive Cameron Watt, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, and TUV North Antrim MLA Timothy Gaston.

The £1.8 million project is part of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s Social Housing Development Programme, with £1.1 million of capital grant funding coming from Department for Communities (DfC), matched by £700,000 investment from Alpha Housing.

Sean Dobbin, Construction Director of DB Building Contracts Ltd, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Alpha Housing on another of their outstanding projects. A site that was a derelict eyesore is being transformed into a valuable community asset.”

He added: “Construction started in April this year and works on site are progressing well, with four out of the seven houses now roofed and internal works underway. We look forward to seeing this scheme progress over the coming months and hope to be able to handover to Alpha Housing by next summer.”

The Charlotte Street scheme is the second recent investment in the town by Alpha Housing after £1m was spent delivering five new family homes in Carnany Drive that were occupied earlier this year.