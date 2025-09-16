Belfast International Airport will be Pret’s third shop in Northern Ireland, and the 11th in the island of Ireland, with plans for more openings in response to growing customer demand and will be overseen by Pret’s longstanding franchise partner Carebrook Partnership Ltd

Belfast International Airport, part of the VINCI Airports network, has announced an exciting new partnership with Pret A Manger, bringing the

popular food and coffee shop to Northern Ireland’s busiest airport.

Scheduled to open in the coming weeks in the airside Departures concourse adding to the current food and beverage offerings available, the new shop will create 40 new jobs.

The introduction of Pret to Belfast International Airport aligns with BIA’s commitment to diversify retail and catering options, providing travellers with more choice and convenience.

This development is the next step in a programme to redevelop the commercial facilities within the terminal. It follows on from the airport’s recent investment programme which to date has delivered a new state of the art security hall, walk-through duty-free experience, expanded arrivals hall and an enhanced forecourt all designed to accommodate growing passenger numbers and elevate the passenger experience.

Belfast International Airport CEO Dan Owens with Ray McNamara and Gerard Loughran from the Carebrook Partnership announcing new Pret shop

With travel hub locations a key part of Pret’s new medium-term growth strategy, this new opening in Belfast International Airport will support this.

Dan Owens, chief executive of Belfast International Airport said: “We are thrilled to welcome Pret A Manger to Belfast International Airport. This new store is a direct response to our passengers’ evolving preferences and a testament to our ongoing commitment to enhancing their journey.”

Gerard Loughran, chief executive at the Carebrook Partnership Ltd, explained: “This new opening at Belfast International Airport is an exciting new milestone for us as we continue to grow the Pret brand in Northern Ireland. We’re delighted to be opening in Northern Ireland’s principal airport, the second largest gateway on the Island of Ireland, and to be able to offer travellers our freshly made food and organic coffee before they set off on their travels.

"We look forward to hiring a lovely team and serving our first airport customers soon.”

Customers heading out on holidays or jetting off on a business trip can soon enjoy Pret classics like the Chicken Caesar & Bacon Baguette and All-Butter Croissant, or try something unique to airport locations, such as the newly created ‘Hot Baguettes’ range, which are perfect for customers on the go.