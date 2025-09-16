Move to consolidate operations in India could see up to 60 roles cut at Diageo Northern Ireland, with consultation now underway

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drinks giant Diageo NI, owner of iconic brands such as Guinness and Baileys, is set to cut around 60 jobs in Northern Ireland as part of a plan to relocate some commercial operations to India.

It is understood the roles at risk are primarily based in Belfast and affected by the proposed transition to Diageo’s Commercial Experience Centre of Excellence in India. The move is intended to streamline customer support processes and support the company’s global growth ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Diageo said the company is committed to a “comprehensive consultation process” and will offer support to affected employees throughout the transition.

Drinks giant Diageo NI, owner of iconic brands such as Guinness and Baileys, is set to cut around 60 jobs in Northern Ireland as part of a plan to relocate some commercial operations to India

The spokesperson continued: "In order to support Diageo’s future growth ambition and to optimise our customer support processes, we propose to consolidate some commercial operations capabilities from Diageo Northern Ireland into our Commercial Experience Centre of Excellence in India.

"This proposed transition may impact a number of commercial operations roles at Diageo Northern Ireland, and we are committed to supporting our employees through a comprehensive consultation process and provide support during this transition period."

Diageo currently employs 320 people across three Northern Ireland sites, including a beer packaging facility in east Belfast, corporate offices in the city centre, and its global Baileys production and export site in Mallusk. The Mallusk facility exports to 150 markets worldwide and was recently approved for a £26 million expansion in 2023.