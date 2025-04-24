A popular Northern Ireland phrase has been included in a British Council list that sheds light on the evolution of English. Launched to coincide with World English Day, Phrase-ology highlights how language is constantly evolving, shaped by global influences and pop culture, while preserving phrases with origins that date as far back as Ancient Greece

Launched to coincide with World English Day, the Northern Ireland phrase can be traced back to the 1800s and is a common colloquialism in both Northern Ireland and Scotland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A popular Northern Ireland phrase has been included in a British Council list that sheds light on the evolution of English.

Launched to coincide with World English Day, Phrase-ology highlights how language is constantly evolving, shaped by global influences and pop culture, while preserving phrases with origins that date as far back as Ancient Greece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by computational linguistics expert Dr. Barbara McGillivray and Natural Language Processing specialist Iacopo Ghinassi, the research analysed millions of online documents to track the emergence and frequency of expressions.

The British Council then curated a final list of 100 phrases with intriguing backgrounds.

Making the list, was the playful yet direct “Haud yer wheesht!” – which translates to “be quiet” or “shut up”. This popular Northern Ireland phrase can be traced back to the 1800s and is a common colloquialism in both Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The word “wheesht” is derived from the Irish Gaelic word "faoistin," which means to whisper or to be quiet and has recently gained renewed attention thanks to popular TV shows like Derry Girls and Line of Duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the list, Jonathan Stewart, director, British Council Northern Ireland, said: “The idioms and phrases that feature in our Phrase-ology list continue to influence how English is spoken today. Their historical roots and continued use across generations show just how much local phrases and sayings have shaped the language we speak. As more people begin to rediscover these expressions, they remain a vibrant part of our cultural legacy, reminding us all of the power of language to connect us across time and place.”

Mark Walker, director of English & Exams at the British Council, explained: “This latest study into the evolution of English explores the phrases we use to express shared ideas and experiences - it shows how much English is shaped by people around the world and how it continues to grow and adapt. By celebrating the richness of our language, we’re not just looking at its past, but also at the future of English. Whether for work, study, travel, relationships, or lifelong learning, as the global lingua franca, English is one of the key ways that people connect and engage across cultures.”