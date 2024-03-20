Popular 'Owl & Pussycat Café, Hillsborough' announces closure at end of April in emotional online post
The cafe, on Hillsborough Street in the Co Down town which is known by many around Northern Ireland, made the announcement on March 18.
In an online post they said: “The end of an era…
"We’ve some sad news to share with you all, Owl & Pussycat Cafe will open its doors for the last time at the end of April.
"It’s with a lot of different emotions that Matthew & I share this news with you.
"Sadness - that our bustling cafe and its incredible team of staff will no longer exist, the premises will be changing into offices.
"Frustration - that government don’t seem interested in supporting the hospitality industry, and small businesses in general, and it has become incredibly difficult if not impossible to survive!
"Thankfulness - for all our staff and incredible partners and suppliers that have made Owl & Pussycat the most incredible venue over the years and of course you our wonderful customers!
"Rest - it’s been a rollercoaster 8 years, we look forward to more time for each other & our wonderful kids who many of you have met working behind the counter.
"Possibilities - personally we look to the future with hope and excitement, much of which comes from our Christian faith which has helped us ride out some incredibly challenging times over the years!
"This is a life verse for me and ultimately what keeps me going through tough times such as this: For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Jeremiah 29:11
"Your friend, Tracey”.
More than 160 customers and friends responded to the news citing their disappointment, understanding and their experiences in the beloved business.
One said: “Sorry to hear that, rates extremely high and the cost of living crisis means a lot of businesses closing. I see people in work bringing in their own coffee, a few years ago they had extra money and purchased their coffees locally and daily. Good luck for the future”, another added “Very sad! Our first date was here at the Owl & Pussycat Café Hillsborough and 5 years later, we're married with two babies! Sorry to hear this. Wishing you all the best for the future” and yet another said, “Gutted! gonna miss this place so much, not to mention the delicious food. Has been a regular spot for me over the last few years when doing school drop offs/ pick ups next door. Lots of lovely memories made here. All the very best Tracy to you and your family xx”.