Popular 'Owl & Pussycat Café, Hillsborough' announces closure at end of April in emotional online post

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The cafe, on Hillsborough Street in the Co Down town which is known by many around Northern Ireland, made the announcement on March 18.

In an online post they said: “The end of an era…

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ve some sad news to share with you all, Owl & Pussycat Cafe will open its doors for the last time at the end of April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s with a lot of different emotions that Matthew & I share this news with you.

"Sadness - that our bustling cafe and its incredible team of staff will no longer exist, the premises will be changing into offices.

"Frustration - that government don’t seem interested in supporting the hospitality industry, and small businesses in general, and it has become incredibly difficult if not impossible to survive!

Owl and Pussycat - Google maps

"Thankfulness - for all our staff and incredible partners and suppliers that have made Owl & Pussycat the most incredible venue over the years and of course you our wonderful customers!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rest - it’s been a rollercoaster 8 years, we look forward to more time for each other & our wonderful kids who many of you have met working behind the counter.

"Possibilities - personally we look to the future with hope and excitement, much of which comes from our Christian faith which has helped us ride out some incredibly challenging times over the years!

"This is a life verse for me and ultimately what keeps me going through tough times such as this: For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Jeremiah 29:11

'Love is in the Air' Valentines Day menu

"Your friend, Tracey”.

More than 160 customers and friends responded to the news citing their disappointment, understanding and their experiences in the beloved business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad