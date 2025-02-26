Ballycastle is the latest Northern Ireland Co-op store to undertake a major refurbishment, with the convenience retailer investing more than £1.5million last year to refurbish and re-launch its Rosetta and Sydenham stores

Ballycastle Co-op has embarked on a £1million makeover to transform the store, increase its focus on locally sourced products and bring a modern and exciting store to conveniently serve the local community.

The eight-week investment programme, ahead of the seasonal wave of visitors destined for the popular seaside town, will provide a fresh new look and feel for the 5,500 sq ft store - enhancing the shopping experience in the community and developing a new range of fresh and local products.

Located in The Diamond, Ballycastle, the store supports 23 local jobs. Its increased focus on quality local produce, will see more than 150 product lines offered by Northern Ireland businesses including: Barr’s butchers of Ballymena; Bertie’s Bakery, Clandeboye Estate; Colerane cheese; Dale Farm Ice cream; Denny and Sons; Dromona Dairy; Gallaghers Bakehouse; Hulls of Ballymena; Island Salads; Karri Foods with South-East Asian ready meals and, Rosie’s Bakes.

In addition, Ballycastle Co-op will include a new serve-over food to go counter by Ashers bakery, offering delicious food to go such as bakery products, stews, soups, chicken and, fresh cream cakes.

There will be new, more energy efficient refrigeration and, LED lighting, which as part of Co-op’s commitment to cutting carbon emissions is estimated to reduce energy consumption at the store by around one-fifth. In addition, soft plastic recycling enables consumers to return harder to recycle materials such as crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.

Added services will include an InPost parcel locker for customers to manage the convenient collection and return of their parcels, a Costa Coffee Express, and payment services via PayPoint.

The store also acts as a fulfilment hub for Co-op’s leading Quick Commerce operation – shop.coop.co.uk - with online grocery orders picked fresh in the local store, and delivered quickly and conveniently locally.

Matt Hood, Co-op Food managing director, said: “We are delighted to start 2025 with a major investment in Ballycastle.

"Last year was a very strong year for Co-op in Northern Ireland, with major refurbishments to transform our Rosetta and Sydenham stores, an accelerated roll-out of our quick commerce operation, and the introduction of more than 150 great quality Northern Irish products from local suppliers on to our shelves.

“We are now focussed on further investment this year. Our work remains firmly set on giving our members and customers great quality, responsibly sourced products and value, alongside the promotions and deals they love. Through added services and contribution to wider society we aim to make our stores a community hub as we focus on growing the number of members engaging with us in Northern Ireland.”

Nicola Norcott, Co-op’s Ballycastle store manager, added: “The whole team is excited to have the opportunity to invest in Ballycastle. Our aim is for our store to be more than just a shop, but a community hub combining great quality products, quick online delivery services, community participation and additional customer services, which can be enjoyed by everyone.

"We would like to thank our customers for their support during the works, and we are all really looking forward to our relaunch when the works and improvements are completed next month.”

The programme of works is mainly taking place outside of opening hours, to keep any inconvenience to a minimum, with the works expected to conclude and the Ballycastle store re-launching on March 21.

