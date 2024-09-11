Hannan Meats of Moira is celebrating success after lifting a prestigious award at the Great Taste Golden Forks 2024

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannan Meats of Moira is celebrating success after lifting a prestigious award at the Great Taste Golden Forks 2024.

At a glittering awards ceremony that took place in London’s Battersea Arts Centre the very best of the food and drink world celebrated at the grand finale of the Guild of Fine Food’s Great Taste awards scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Golden Fork from Northern Ireland was hotly contested with Porchetta from Hannan Meats, Aghinlig Orchard Ice Cider from Applejames and Ghost Chilli & Black Lime Ketchup from Blackfire Food all making it through to the final round, with the trophy awarded to Hannan Meats for their chilli and herb crusted Porchetta.

Peter Hannan from Hannan Meats, winner of the Golden Fork from Northern Ireland accompanied by Michelle Charrington from Invest NI

The judges thought this was “Absolutely delicious, the spice levels were great and it was beautifully balanced. The crackling was consistent and the dry ageing meant there was a really unctuousness to the flavour”.

There were 16 Great Taste Golden Forks presented at this year’s awards, with two new trophies for Sustainability and Better Business joining the line up. The additional awards were added this year to recognise the substantial efforts of many companies, and importance we should all place, on businesses not only making delicious products, but also conducting themselves in ways that ensure they also look after their communities, teams, environment and supply chain.

The 16 Golden Fork winners were the standout products from nearly 14,000 to enter this year’s Great Taste awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Farrand, managing director of the Guild of Fine Food, said: “It is important to understand that Great Taste is merely the process that identifies 1-, 2- and 3-star winners and, in doing so, encourages makers to improve.

"Now at its climax, in announcing the Golden Forks we are celebrating the very best producers; those who take care to ensure their products hit the markers of trusted raw ingredients, simple production methods, and food & drink that has personality, but ultimately, that tastes great.

“We’re particularly chuffed to be doing our thing for international trade and relations by welcoming entries from 115 countries this year and, in addition, bestowing two new awards, one to a company that demonstrates inspiring business acumen, and the other to an organisation showing genuine commitment to sustainability. These winners must at the same time, be making outstanding food & drink.”

What is Great Taste?