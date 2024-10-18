Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rt Hon Hilary Benn, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, visited the headquarters of The Deluxe Group in Portadown to meet the company’s executive team and discuss their ambitious vision for Northern Ireland’s creative industries.

Colm O’Farrell, executive chairman of The Deluxe Group, led the Secretary of State and senior management on a tour of the facility, showcasing the company’s expertise in creating themed environments and luxury interiors for global attractions. Known for its work on luxury cruise ships and theme parks, The Deluxe Group is setting new standards in experiential design.

The Deluxe Group, a company with a global reputation for designing and building themed attractions, interiors, and immersive experiences, has set its sights on elevating Northern Ireland as a major international hub for creativity and innovation.

With a rich history in the shipbuilding and manufacturing sectors, Northern Ireland is now on course to become a leader in the creative industries—particularly in the realm of experiential design, where Deluxe has been setting new standards internationally.

During his visit, the Secretary of State learned about Deluxe’s involvement in some of the world’s most iconic entertainment and leisure projects. These include luxury cruise ships, globally renowned theme parks, and immersive visitor experiences. The company has delivered projects for major clients across Europe, Asia, Middle East and the United States, showcasing Northern Ireland’s craftsmanship on a global stage.

Colm O’Farrell said: “It was a privilege to host the Secretary of State and provide a glimpse into the work The Deluxe Group does on the world stage. We are immensely proud of our Northern Ireland roots and believe that this region can be a centre of excellence for the creative industries. We are uniquely positioned to grow as a global hub for creating themed experiences, and this visit has reinforced the need for continued investment in the sector.”

Rt Hon Hilary Benn, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland is pictured with Paul Mackle, finance director, Colm O’Farrell, executive chairman; Ruth Smyth, head of HR; Colm Connolly, managing director and Peter Weller, associate director, The Deluxe Group

The Deluxe Group has recently announced a £1.5 million expansion in Antrim, which will double its production capacity, and opened a new office in Orlando, Florida. This growth has resulted in an expanded workforce of over 160, including students and apprentices, in collaboration with local educational institutions.

Speaking after his visit, the Secretary of State praised The Deluxe Group’s creative contribution to Northern Ireland’s modern manufacturing sector.

He said: “It was a great privilege to visit The Deluxe Group’s headquarters today and hear more about their exponential growth and the exciting projects they are working on.

Pictured are Colm O’Farrell, executive chairman of The Deluxe Group and Rt Hon Hilary Benn, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, with The Deluxe Group apprentices Ben Harrison and Greta Indriunaite

“As I travel around Northern Ireland, I have the pleasure of seeing some of the world class businesses operating here and The Deluxe Group embodies the fantastic innovation NI businesses are well known for.

“Northern Ireland will play a critical role in the UK Government’s mission to boost growth and get our economy moving.

“We all want to see more investment in Northern Ireland to support its continued growth as a hub for innovation and development.”

The visit coincides with Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy's recent statements in the House of Commons, where she underscored the government's commitment to enhancing the creative industries in the UK.

Ms Nandy highlighted the importance of supporting independent film and fostering apprenticeships, aligning with The Deluxe Group's efforts to nurture young talent. This shared vision aims to stimulate growth and job creation, particularly in Northern Ireland, where the creative sector plays a crucial role in community development.

With the upcoming opening of Studio Ulster and a growing partnership between companies like The Deluxe Group, local universities, and Northern Ireland Screen, the region is well-positioned to offer a comprehensive service for the creative sector. From film and television production to theme park attractions, Northern Ireland has the potential to become the go-to destination for immersive and experiential design.

Richard Hill, business development director at The Deluxe Group, highlighted the broader vision for the region: “We are at the forefront of advanced manufacturing and experiential design, and there is no reason why Northern Ireland can’t be the world’s leading hub for creativity. We are already attracting global attention for our work, and this visit is just the beginning. Our goal is for Northern Ireland to be recognised as a centre of excellence for creative industries—whether it’s in film, TV, theme parks, or immersive experiences.”