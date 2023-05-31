News you can trust since 1737
Portrush Irish Black Butter now on sale in Houses of Parliament

The Houses of Parliament Shop has partnered with a Portrush producer to stock Irish Black Butter.
By Una Culkin
Published 31st May 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:53 BST

The apple conserve is part of the parliament celebrating products from across the UK.

Irish Black Butter uses Armagh Bramley Apples, apple cider, brandy, treacle, sugar and spices. It is now available in three gift shops across Parliament and online at shop.parliament.uk.

Alastair Bell, founder, said: "It is an honour to be amongst the select group of producers supplying the Houses of Parliament Shop and we are delighted to spread a little happiness with our unique Irish Black Butter."

Irish Black Butter from Portrush on sale in the parliament shopIrish Black Butter from Portrush on sale in the parliament shop
The conserve, launched in 2017, has attracted celebrity attention and was featured on the BBC’s ‘Dragon’s Den’ in 2019.

The Butter has won many awards including Great British Food Awards 2021 Regional Winner, Gold award at the Irish Quality Food Awards 2022, Three Stars in the Guild of Fine Food Great Taste Awards 2019, and Chefs Choice at the Irish Food Awards 2018.

