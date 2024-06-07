Portstewart's Red Sails Festival returns for its 24th year with even more in its packed programme
It’s almost time for this year’s Red Sails Festival in Portstewart which has a packed programme of music, dancing, craft and kids events.
Now in its 24th year, the Portstewart Festival will see family events taking places across the seaside town over the last week of July.
Officially launched on Thursday in Bob and Bert’s cafe, the Red Sails Festival Committee, part of Portstewart Community Association, believe this year will be another record crowd pleaser.
The week long event begins on Sunday, July 21, opens with an inter-denominational service of the Blessing of the Boats, followed by
a number of local acts.
Chair of the Red Sails Festival Committee, Sheila Jackson is delighted that Portrush Musical Society will stage a ‘Songs for John’, as a tribute to the late John McDowell, a long standing trustee of both the Music Society and the Community Association.
She explained: “We think it is a very fitting tribute to John who through his work, his music and wide ranging interests was the very soul of the community.
“Overall, there are 80 events during the week and they are all in our brand new three page brochure. Many family favourite acts are appearing this year; Willie Drennan and Orchestra, Andy Rodgers as Elvis, the Rhythm Rascals and of course for the children Carnival Promotions, Mr Hullaballoo, super heroes and face painter Lorraine Carmichael, And don’t forget the dog show!”
The cross community festival has been running annually since 1968. Initially known as Portstewart Carnival run by St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, in 2000 it changed its name to the Red Sails Festival run by Portstewart Community Association.
Sheila added: “The new organising committee has not been resting on the Festival’s reputation. We have some very exciting new presentations. We have partnered with Flowerfield Art Centre to stage an art exhibition and host Northern Ireland Opera in the Park.
"BBC Radio Ulster’s Vinny and Cate show will come from the beach and Harry’s Shack on Festival Tuesday and on Festival Friday we have teamed up with the National Trust and the Mae Murray Foundation to provide a fun day for young people of all abilities. We have children’s workshops in Agherton Parish Centre and of course the Festival ends with the traditional fireworks display and the music of Cellar Door.
“The use of two churches for two afternoon recitals will help to make this year’s Festival inclusive for all sections of the local community.”
Deputy chair Fiona Shannon is also delighted with the new brochure and the programme of events.
She added: “We are trying to remind people that Portstewart was a fishing village with our opening event and the maritime exhibition at the Harbour on Festival Saturday as well as a sea theme to the workshops and Art exhibition.
"We hope that the Red sails festival will show that Portstewart is indeed the best place to live and visit in Northern Ireland.”
The Festival Committee is grateful to the following for their support: Radius Housing, Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Maxwell Freight and the many local traders who have donated raffle prizes and advertised in the new style brochure which can be found in many shops and cafes from the middle of June and as well as on the Community’s website www.portstewartca.org and social media pages.
