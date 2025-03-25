'Positive economic impact': Northern Ireland manufacturing firm reveals expansion plans with new facility

By Andy Balfour
Published 25th Mar 2025, 18:02 BST
Plans for a new manufacturing facility in Ballymoney were recently received by council (pic; Bell Architects/ Planning Statement)placeholder image
Plans for a new manufacturing facility in Ballymoney were recently received by council (pic; Bell Architects/ Planning Statement)
McAuley Engineering in Ballymoney has submitted a planning application for a new manufacturing workshop including storage, distribution, offices, and parking, to support expansion of its existing business

Ballymoney manufacturing firm, McAuley Engineering, has submitted expansion plans to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The established manufacturing business, based at 21 Ballymena Road in the town, recently submitted a planning application for a new manufacturing workshop including storage, distribution, offices, and parking, to support expansion of its existing business, at Riada Avenue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An accompanying planning statement noted that the firm specialises in the production of high quality metal parts for both local and national markets, and this investment “underscores [its] continued success within the engineering sector and its commitment to local economic growth”.

placeholder image
Read More
Plans submitted for helter skelter with soft play and water slides at Northern I...

“The lands have been obtained by the applicant from Invest NI,” the statement added. “The surrounding area is characterised by a mix of commercial and industrial development, making the site suitable for expansion.

“The development will have a positive economic impact by creating additional employment opportunities, enhancing the local supply chain and business ecosystem through increased production capacity, and strengthening Ballymoney’s reputation as a hub for advanced manufacturing and engineering excellence.”

Related topics:Northern IrelandCauseway CoastGlens Borough CouncilBallymena RoadInvest NI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice