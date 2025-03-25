Plans for a new manufacturing facility in Ballymoney were recently received by council (pic; Bell Architects/ Planning Statement)

McAuley Engineering in Ballymoney has submitted a planning application for a new manufacturing workshop including storage, distribution, offices, and parking, to support expansion of its existing business

The established manufacturing business, based at 21 Ballymena Road in the town, recently submitted a planning application for a new manufacturing workshop including storage, distribution, offices, and parking, to support expansion of its existing business, at Riada Avenue.

An accompanying planning statement noted that the firm specialises in the production of high quality metal parts for both local and national markets, and this investment “underscores [its] continued success within the engineering sector and its commitment to local economic growth”.

“The lands have been obtained by the applicant from Invest NI,” the statement added. “The surrounding area is characterised by a mix of commercial and industrial development, making the site suitable for expansion.