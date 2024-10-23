Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The discount retailer is giving customers a fang-tastic opportunity to win a £10 Poundstretcher voucher every hour its 20 plus stores across Northern Ireland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poundstretcher is celebrating Halloween by giving away £10 vouchers in-store all weekend across Northern Ireland.

The discount retailer is giving customers a fang-tastic opportunity to win a £10 Poundstretcher voucher every hour its 20 plus stores across Northern Ireland are open on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27. The devilishly lucky customers will be selected at random at the tills using the in-store radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Store colleagues will also be joining in the Halloween-themed fun by dressing up all weekend in a range of boo-tiful outfits while younger customers will have the chance to win a host of goodies in a special Halloween drawing competition.

Poundstretcher is celebrating Halloween by giving away £10 vouchers in-store all weekend across Northern Ireland

Patricia Jones, store manager of Poundstretcher Belfast Castle Park, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing back our Mega Weekend Giveaway. It has proved scarily-popular with customers when we’ve done it previously and we’re confident it will prove just as popular this coming weekend. We’re committed to delighting our customers and great giveaways such as our Mega Weekend enable us to do that and have some fun at the same time.”