Poundstretcher is celebrating Halloween by giving away £10 vouchers this weekend across Northern Ireland
Poundstretcher is celebrating Halloween by giving away £10 vouchers in-store all weekend across Northern Ireland.
The discount retailer is giving customers a fang-tastic opportunity to win a £10 Poundstretcher voucher every hour its 20 plus stores across Northern Ireland are open on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27. The devilishly lucky customers will be selected at random at the tills using the in-store radio.
Store colleagues will also be joining in the Halloween-themed fun by dressing up all weekend in a range of boo-tiful outfits while younger customers will have the chance to win a host of goodies in a special Halloween drawing competition.
Patricia Jones, store manager of Poundstretcher Belfast Castle Park, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing back our Mega Weekend Giveaway. It has proved scarily-popular with customers when we’ve done it previously and we’re confident it will prove just as popular this coming weekend. We’re committed to delighting our customers and great giveaways such as our Mega Weekend enable us to do that and have some fun at the same time.”
Poundstretcher, which was founded in 1981, was acquired by Fortress Investment Group in April 2024. Fortress Investment Group also own Majestic Wine, Vagabond Wines, and Punch Pubs Group in the UK.
