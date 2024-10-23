Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Naomi Matthews, who recently returned from Australia, has taken the bold step of launching Brew Barn diversifying from farming life

A new Northern Ireland coffee shop, Brew Barn, has officially opened its doors in Donaghcloney, and it promises to be a delightful addition to the local community.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart and her son Charlie were among the first visitors to the charming establishment on Lisnasure Road last Saturday.

Naomi Matthews, who recently returned from Australia, has taken the bold step of launching Brew Barn on her family farm. The shop offers a picturesque setting for enjoying freshly brewed coffee and delicious treats, making it an appealing spot for both locals and visitors.

Speaking after the official opening, Carla Lockhart MP praised the new business: "What an amazing addition to our community. Naomi has worked incredibly hard to bring Brew Barn to life, and I have no doubt it will thrive. I encourage everyone to get behind her and help make Brew Barn a resounding success."

DUP’s Lockhart also highlighted the coffee shop’s convenient opening hours, catering to busy schedules: "Whether you need a quick takeaway brew and croissant on your way to work, want to relax with a coffee after dropping the kids at school, or need to recharge after a cycling trip, Brew Barn has you covered. I was really impressed with the welcoming atmosphere on Saturday, and the coffee, tea, and delicious treats were enjoyed by all.

Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart, along with her son Charlie, were delighted to visit the newly launched Brew Barn, a charming coffee shop located on Lisnasure Road, Donaghcloney, last Saturday. Pictured is Jemma Farrell, Carla Lockhart MP, Naomi Matthews and Charlie Condell

"The Matthews family is well-known and respected for their farming heritage in the area, and it's fantastic to see them branching out and embracing new opportunities.

“It’s wonderful to see local farms diversifying and taking on exciting ventures like this. I look forward to watching this quaint little business grow and become a great success."