The Boulevard is set to be home for the first Castore store in Northern Ireland and the first Police on the island of Ireland

Two major new brands are setting up shop at Northern Ireland’s premier outlet destination, The Boulevard, following the schemes record breaking sales.

Becoming known for many retail ‘firsts’ in Northern Ireland such as kate spade ny, Adidas, Levi’s and Under Armour, the Banbridge outlet is set to be home for the first Castore store in Northern Ireland and the first Police on the island of Ireland taking 1,054sq ft and 1,136sq ft units respectively.

Castore and Police will be joining an already strong offering of luxury clothing and sportswear brands at The Boulevard, that recorded its best summer ever with a +19% increase in sales and +5% growth in footfall compared to 2023.

Set to boast a strong offering of luxury, premium clothing and accessories with an urban style, Police enters the Irish market for the first time at The Boulevard, to join its output in more than 80 countries across all major cities in the Middle East, China and Europe. Continuing to ride above fashions, without compromising its personality Police is known for its high-profile brand ambassadors such as Bruce Willis, George Clooney, David Beckham, Neymar JR and currently Lewis Hamilton.

Founded in Liverpool by former athlete brothers Tom and Phil Beahon, Castore is opening its first store in NI where it will continue to push the limits of hybrid apparel and offer high-quality performance sportswear to customers. The current official supplier of multiple football teams such as Ireland and Rangers, Rugby clubs Ulster and Harlequins, McLaren Formula 1 and England Cricket, Castore joins a top lineout of sports and leisurewear brands such as Under Armour, Nike, Asics and Adidas at The Boulevard.

The Boulevard, that is located on the A1 corridor between Belfast and Dublin, is managed by Lotus Property and advised on leasing by Johnstone Property Consultants.

Paul McCann, Asset Manager at Lotus Property, said: “The Boulevard is consistently breaking its own sales and footfall figures year-on-year and by welcoming both Police and Castore to the scheme, we are on track to finish 2024 as our strongest on record.

“Having unique stores that shoppers can’t find elsewhere is one of the things that sets us apart at The Boulevard and drives our footfall and so we are delighted to continue that trend and become home to two more ‘first’ brands.”

Imran Liaquat, retail director UK at Police, explained: “With The Boulevard’s strong customer base, attracting both locals and tourists and diverse range of stores and entertainment outlets, it is the perfect location for us to open our first store in Ireland. Northern Ireland has a growing population of fashion-conscious men, particularly young professionals and urban dwellers and our collection can cater for this demand, offering something unique. The Boulevard is seeing significant economic growth, with shoppers increasingly drawn to premium and niche brands. We are delighted open at The Boulevard and look forward to meeting our new customers.”