New analysis of over half a million shoezone sales from 68 cities has identified Armagh men as having the largest feet in the UK.

A sixth of men's shoe sales in the Northern Ireland city are a size 12 or 13 – over double that of Belfast’s, which has the least sales of large shoes in Northern Ireland.

Women in Belfast and Newry are in the top 10 UK cities for women’s smallest feet. Belfast women have the UK’s third smallest feet, while Newry women have the seventh smallest feet in the UK.

Men in Dundee rank top for men’s smallest feet. Sizes six and seven, the smallest shoe sizes, comprise almost a third of sales in the city – triple that of size 12 and 13 sales.

Glaswegian men rank third in the UK for their small feet, with a quarter of men’s shoe sales being for sizes six and seven – nearly four times higher than the sales of sizes 12 and 13 in the city.

English men’s feet also tend to be on the smaller side. Those from Hull, Manchester, and London rank in the top 5 cities for men with the smallest feet. In these English cities, a quarter of men are wearing smaller shoe sizes while only a tenth of sales in each city are for the largest sizes.

A spokesperson for shoezone said: “In order to find where in the UK has the biggest and smallest feet, we analysed data of over half a million shoe sales, across 68 British cities.