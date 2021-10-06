Last week widespread claims that the international firm is coming to Craigavon flooded across social media.

There has been repeated hype for many years regarding a Primark store for the Craigavon area but nothing materialised.

A number of politicians were asked about the speculation but only two responded.

Primark in Newry. The firm issued a statement after speculation it was opening a store in Craigavon. Photo courtesy of Primark.

Ulster Unionst MLA Doug Beattie said: “There is no confirmed information just rumours. If it is true it will be a fantastic investment for Rushmere and job opportunities for the town.”

Alliance Cllr Eoin Tennyson revealed that it appeared to be merely rumours but welcomed any move to the area.

A Primark spokesperson said; “We continually review opportunities for expansion of the Primark business however, as you’d expect, we don’t comment on speculation about where or when we might open our next stores.”

A spokesman for Rushmere Shopping Centre said: “We are experiencing strong demand in enquiries and are in continued discussions with a number of retailers and hospitality businesses keen to locate within one of NI’s most successful retail destinations.”

